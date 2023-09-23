Odisha FC power past Chennaiyin FC to secure their first victory of the season | ISL 2023-24 

Odisha FC clinched their first victory of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday (September 23). Goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio in either half secured a convincing win for the Juggernauts.

These two teams have had a complete rebuild in the summer and added two ISL-winning head coaches, Owen Coyle and Sergio Lobera.

The game started in a cagey fashion, with both teams frequently surrendering possession cheaply in the final third. The relentless rain further complicated matters, making it challenging for players to maintain ball control in tight spaces. There was also a brief stop in the proceedings, due to the intensifying rain, accompanied by lightning striking the Kalinga Stadium.

After the game resumed, Chennaiyin FC found themselves with a golden opportunity, as Rafael Crivellaro nearly found the back of the net. Debutant Conor Shields delivered an inch-perfect accurate cross from the right flank to locate the Brazilian, but Amrinder Singh managed to thwart his attempt.

In quick succession, Odisha had their first notable chance from a counterattacking situation. But Isak Vanlalruatfela's relatively weak shot was expertly parried by the goalkeeper Samik Mitra.

The Juggernauts began moving the ball with conviction and had a couple of half chances to take the lead. The visitors, on the other hand, picked their moments to press and looked dangerous on the break.

As the first half neared its end, Chennaiyin FC crafted a superb play that led to a huge opportunity. Cristian Battochio found Farukh Choudhary in midfield, who released Sangwan with a delicate flick. The left-back’s cross found Shields, but he miscued his header from close range.

Odisha took advantage of that missed chance and scored the first goal of the game in the 44th minute. Jerry Mawihmingthanga received the ball on the turn and unleashed a powerful effort that nestled into the bottom corner of the net. The half ended on that note, with the Kalinga Warriors taking the lead.

Odisha FC score in the second half to secure Sergio Lobera’s first victory

Odisha FC continued to push for the second goal and capitalized on Chennaiyin FC’s mistake once again, with substitute Diego Mauricio scoring with his first touch of the game around the hour mark to make it 2-0.

The Marina Machans needed to up the ante and they did just that after conceding the second goal.They found an ideal chance to reduce the deficit when Shields set up Ninthoi Meetei. However, Amrinder Singh once again rose to the occasion and denied the winger with a remarkable save.

Odisha FC eventually saw out the late pressure from Chennaiyin and secured their first victory under Sergio Lobera. On the other hand, Owen Coyle's squad had several promising opportunities to find the net, but their inability to capitalize on them proved decisive in their defeat.