Odisha FC's poor run in AFC Cup 2023 continues with defeat against Bashundhara Kings

In their maiden AFC Cup campaign, Odisha FC slumped to their second succesive defeat in the competition against Bashundhara Kings at the Kings Arena in Dhaka on Monday. Although Diego Mauricio opened the scoring for the Juggernauts, Bangladeshi heavyweights retaliated in style.

The Kings started the night on the front foot with Amrinder Singh forced into making a critical save early on in the fifth minute.

However, in the 19th minute, completely against the run of play, the Kalinga Warriors managed to break the Bangladeshi side's defensive line with a quick passing interchange between Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Dinliana Renthlei. The latter set Mauricio through on the far right side of the box, and the Brazilian bested the keeper with a clinical finish.

Despite bagging the lead, the Kalinga Warriors never really looked in control of the clash. Bashundhara continued to create multiple half chances but it wasn't until the 39th minute that they managed to crawl back into the tie.

Robinho burst into the opposition box down the left channel, before opting for a cutback into the middle. However, his delivery took a wicked deflected and fell kindly for Miguel Figueira, who had sneaked past the defenders unmarked and the Brazilian headed the ball into the open net with aplomb.

The goal further rejuvenated BDK and roared on by the home supporters, they claimed the lead in the first half itself. In the first minute of additional time, Rakib Hossain made a marauding run down the right flank, before whipping in an inch-perfect cross into the box. Dorielton rose the highest and thumped the ball into the net with a flying header. The comeback was complete for the Bangladeshi outfit, and the Juggernauts were facing the ghosts of an early group-stage exit in their maiden AFC Cup campaign ahead of the half-time whistle.

Bashundhara Kings surge forward in the second half against Odisha FC

After the break, in an hope to alter the scoreline, Sergio Lobera opted for two quickfire substitutions. While Jerry Lalrinzuala replaced Sahil Panwar, Roy Krishna came on for Princeton Rebello.

But the fresh legs couldn't inspire Odisha as they ended up conceding a third goal minutes after the break. After being set up by Robinho in the center of the box, Dorielton hammered home to extend his club's lead in the 54th minute.

Two goals down now, Odisha needed to respond and immediately. Ahmed Jahouh found Krishna with a curling delivery inside the box. But the Fijian international's header struck the post. Jerry found himself at the edge of another gilt-edge opportunity moments later, but still couldn't find the back of the net.

Odisha opted for more changes as Puitea replaced Lenny Rodrigues while Dinliana made way for Isak. The substitutions spurred on the Kalinga Warriors as Lalrinzuala pulled a goal back for the vistors.

But Bashundhara Kings were an absolute menace for the Odisha defense. In the 68th minute, Robinho danced past a couple of defenders before scuffing his effort into the side-netting. Six minutes later, the Brazilian was one again involved when his cross across the face of the goal was pamed away by Amrinder Singh. But the ball fell into the path of Boburbek Yuldashov, whose headed attempt kissed the crossbar before flying high.

In the dying moments of tie, Odisha had an opportunity to level the scores through Krishna, but the former Bengaluru FC forward once again struck the post. Ultimately, Lobera's men had to accept the defeat that pushes them into the bottom of points table in Group D. Meanwhile, with the victory, Bashundhara have opened their account in the AFC Cup.