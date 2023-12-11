Odisha FC secure historic AFC Cup knockout berth with narrow win over Bashundhara Kings | AFC Cup 2023-24

On a momentous evening at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday, Odisha FC secured a slender 1-0 victory over Bashundhara Kings.

Mourtada Fall’s goal in the second half propelled the Juggernauts to the summit of Group D, marking their qualification for the knockout rounds of the AFC Cup for the first time in their history.

Coming into the game, Odisha FC’s equation was simple. All they had to do was maintain their strong home form and secure three points. But any other result would pave the way for Bashundhara Kings to replace them at the top of the group.

Riding a wave of success with a six-game unbeaten streak, head coach Sergio Lobera fielded all six of the club’s foreign players in the starting lineup. On the other end of the ring, the Kings have also been in incredible form, with their dangerous attacking trio of Dorielton, Miguel Ferreira, and Robinho starting the game together.

Backed by the fervent support of the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC started the game on the ascendancy. Displaying directness in their attacking approach, they created a couple of half-chances within the first quarter of the game. But despite their efforts, Bashundhara Kings stood firm to keep the scoreline unchanged.

In the dying moments of the first half, a dramatic turn unfolded when Kings midfielder Asror Gafurov received a red card for a cynical challenge on Jahouh.

This pivotal moment raised the stakes significantly, as Odisha FC, who largely struggled to break Bashundhara’s defense, now had a huge advantage heading into the second half.

Mourtada Fall’s strike sinks ten men Bashundhara Kings

The coaching staff and players of Bashundhara Kings expressed discontent with the red card, as they believed that the challenge did not merit the decision. Nevertheless, facing the challenge of playing with 10 men, head coach Oscar Bruzon directed his team to defend in numbers.

With the Bangladeshi champions forced to defend deeper, Odisha committed men forward but had their first clear-cut chance of the half only around the hour mark. After an impressive sequence of play on the left flank, Puitea delivered a pass to Krishna in the penalty area. Krishna unleashed a powerful strike, only for the 18-year-old goalkeeper Mehedi Srabon to parry the ball away.

Nevertheless, Odisha FC showcased their ability in set-piece situations yet again, as they capitalized on the opportunity from the resulting corner. Jahouh and Mourtada Fall combined once again, with the latter scoring a header to secure a pivotal lead for the hosts.

The Juggernauts continued to push forward but were unable to convert their strong momentum into goals. Srabon played a crucial role in keeping Bashundhara Kings in the competition, pulling off a couple of significant saves – first denying Mauricio and then thwarting his strike partner Krishna.

In the final moments of the match, Bashundhara Kings launched an all-out attack, but it was Odisha FC’s turn to showcase a strong defense, and they did so admirably.

Securing a 1-0 victory, Odisha not only secured the top spot in the group but also booked their spot in the Inter-Zonal playoff semi-finals.