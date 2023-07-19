Odisha FC have acquired the services of Lalthathanga Khawlhring, popularly known as Puitea, as per reports from the Times of India. The 24-year-old is set to become the club's ninth signing of the summer as they continue their rebuilding process.

Puitea, who hails from Mizoram, initially began his career with DSK Shivajians in the I-League before joining NorthEast United FC ahead of the 2017-18 season.

In his first year, he was loaned out to Aizawl FC in the I-League, where he gained valuable experience and made regular appearances, establishing his prominence.

After his stint at Aizawl FC, Puitea returned to NorthEast United FC and marked his debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) during the opening match of the 2018-19 campaign. During his time with the club, he accumulated 30 appearances over two years.

#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers Since this is already out on social media, here’s what you should knowPuitea to Odisha FC: Done deal, paperwork signed yesterday.Ayush to Chennaiyin FC: Terms agreed between CFC and KBFC, papers not signed yet.Three year deals for both.

Following his impressive performances, Kerala Blasters FC managed to acquire his talents, signing him on a three-year contract. While Puitea struggled to get regular minutes in his first year, he became a key part of the team under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Mizoram-born midfielder formed a solid partnership with Jeakson Singh in midfield. His performances in the big moments stood out, as he played a vital role in Kerala Blasters' journey to the finals of the ISL.

However, Puitea's playing time was once again limited in the subsequent campaign due to the arrival of Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

As a result, he made the decision to move back to Mohun Bagan SG midway through the previous season. Despite this move, he found himself behind Glan Martins in the team's pecking order and started only thrice.

Hence, the move to Odisha FC makes perfect sense for all the parties, as Puitea is expected to consistently feature under Sergio Lobera.

What will Puitea add to Odisha FC?

In the wake of the departures of Raynier Fernandes and Saul Crespo, Odisha FC wasted no time in securing the signings of Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues as their replacements. However, Puitea brings a unique element to the team as he is in his prime years, and also has the experience playing at the highest level.

Puitea is poised to start alongside Jahouh in the midfield pivot. His work rate, defensive ability, and accurate passing will complement Jahouh's skillset, allowing him to take charge of orchestrating the game from the heart of the midfield.

Moreover, the former Kerala Blasters player also adds a layer of protection to Odisha FC’s defense, who were guilty of being physically overpowered in midfield and making preventable mistakes.