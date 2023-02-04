Odisha FC have announced that midfielder Princeton Rebello has signed for the club on a permanent basis until 2024. The 23-year-old made 45 appearances for FC Goa and won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners shield during the 2019-20 season.

Princeton has been a FC Goa player since 2017 and was loaned out to the Indian Arrows in his first season. He made four appearances in the I-League before returning to the club, where Sergio Lobera inducted him into the first team from the 2019-20 season.

In his first full season with the club, he won the ISL League Winners shield and appeared seven times from the bench. He also won the Durand Cup with the Gaurs in 2021 and made an appearance in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Princeton started getting regular playing time the following season, appearing in 33 games for the Goan club in the last two campaigns.

However, the former Indian Arrows man has seen limited game time under Carlos Pena this season. He has only started once while coming on from the bench twice, so the move to Odisha FC suits all parties.

What can Princeton Rebello bring to Odisha FC?

Odisha FC have unquestionably added another talented youngster to their side. Princeton will provide much-needed depth for the Juggernauts going forward. Josep Gombau prefers to play with a three-man midfield, so the 23-year-old could slot into the role alongside Saul Crespo.

However, he certainly has competition for his place with the likes of Isaac Vanmalsawma, Raynier Fernandes, and Thoiba Moirangthem. Gombau will be delighted with the addition, as Princeton brings added energy and experience to the squad.

Odisha FC are currently walking on a tightrope. They are sixth in the standings, but Bengaluru FC are just one point behind the Juggernauts. Moreover, they have only won one out of their last eight games and will need to stage a quick turnaround if they are to seal a playoff berth.

