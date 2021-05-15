Odisha FC sign Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang for ISL Season 8 

Odisha FC have recently completed the signings of Hyderabad FC defender Sahil Panwar and Gokulam Kerala FC right-back Sebastian Thangmuansang.

The 21-year-old Panwar earlier plied his trade at the now-disbanded Pune FC and then FC Pune City before representing Hyderabad FC. The defender has now agreed to join Odisha FC on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year.

Panwar has also represented India in various competitions, in addition to captaining the team at the the 2017 SAFF U-18 Championship.

"Odisha FC is a club which always promotes young footballers. I am extremely delighted to sign here and looking forward to playing for the club. I wish to play for India and hope the club provides me an opportunity to show my potential in the upcoming season of the ISL," Sahil Panwar said while speaking on his move.

Sebastian Thangmuansang joins Odisha FC from reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala

Odisha FC also secured the services of Gokulam Kerala FC defender Sebastian Thangmuansang. The 22-year-old has reportedly penned a two-year contract with the Kalinga Warriors.

The young right-back comes in with a vast I-league experience, having represented NEROCA, Chennai City FC and Gokulam Kerala.

"I am really excited to be a part of Odisha FC and continue my football journey with them. I hope to repay the trust shown to me by the management, give my best for the team and make the fans happy. Can't wait to meet my new teammates and start training with them," Sebastian Thangmuansang said.

Odisha FC had a poor campaign in Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 and managed just a couple of wins to finish the season at rock bottom. The club most recently roped in football legend David Villa for a management role. Now, with the addition of Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang, they hope to come back with a bang next season.