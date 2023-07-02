Odisha FC Signs midfielder Lalliansanga Renthlei on three-year deal

Odisha FC has completed the signing of Lalliansanga Renthlei from Rajasthan United FC, securing the player on a three-year contract.

Renthlei, a highly promising talent who emerged from the AIFF Elite Academy, is expected to provide a significant boost to the Kalinga Warriors. Born in Aizawl, Mizoram in 1999, Renthlei began his professional career in 2017 with the Chennaiyin FC Reserves.

During his time with the Indian Arrows, Renthlei focused on refining his skills and gaining valuable experience. His exceptional ball control and versatility in the midfield attracted attention, leading him to join Sudeva Delhi FC, where he continued to impress with his versatility and tactical awareness.

Subsequently, Rajasthan United FC secured his services, and Renthlei quickly established himself as a crucial player for the team, showcasing adaptability to different positions and a deep understanding of the game.

Lalliansanga Renthlei brings Versatility and tactical acumen to the Sergio Lobera side

Apart from his positional versatility, Renthlei possesses a keen tactical awareness that allows him to make intelligent decisions on the field, both in terms of positioning and distribution. His ability to play in midfield, coupled with his exceptional skills in controlling the game, vision, and passing range, make him a valuable asset for Odisha FC.

Furthermore, his accurate passing and ability to initiate attacks from the back have added a new dimension to his game, making him an essential player for his team's build-up play.

Following their promising ISL playoffs and Super Cup 2023 victory, Odisha FC is determined to continue their progress. The acquisition of players such as Ahmed Jahou, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues, and Lalliansanga Renthlei reflects the club's commitment to a new era.

With Lalliansanga Renthlei joining their ranks, the Kalinga Warriors are poised to strengthen their squad and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season.

