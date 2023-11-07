Odisha FC secured an impressive 3-2 victory over Maziya S&RC in a Group D fixture of the AFC Cup on Tuesday (November 7). The Maldivian side netted twice in the first half, but goals from Mourtada Fall, Diego Marucio, and Roy Krishna sealed a famous victory for the Juggernauts in the continental stage.

The Juggernauts were playing their fourth game in just over a fortnight. As a result, Sergio Lobera opted to rotate his team, making three changes following their narrow 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC on Friday.

Roy Krishna partnered Diego Mauricio up front while Laldinliana Rentheli and Mourtada Fall were also named in the starting lineup ahead of Narender Gahlot and Amey Ranawade.

The hosts, Maziya S&RC, wasted no time to get going and opened the scoring in just the second minute. Ibrahim Aisam’s weak effort fell kindly to Naiz Hassan, and while the Odisha players were rooted to the spot and appealed for offside, Hassan found the back of the net.

Following the goal, Odisha began dominating possession but the hosts were resolute at the back. They targeted the Juggernauts on the break and were rewarded for their efforts just twenty minutes after their first goal.

A quick counter-attack allowed Vojislav Balabanovic to exploit the space behind Odisha’s high defensive line. In an attempt to close down the striker, Mourtada Fall seemed to cynically foul him, leaving the referee with no choice but to award a penalty.

Balabanovic himself stepped up and converted the spot-kick to double his team’s lead inside the first quarter of the game. Despite controlling the tempo of the game, Odisha FC struggled to create anything of significance, and as the halftime whistle blew, Maziya S&RC had a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Odisha FC score thrice in the second half to secure a huge victory over Maziya S&RC

Sergio Lobera reacted in the second half by bringing in Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Narender Gahlot in place of Isak Vanlalruatfela and Laldinliana Rentheli. Consequently, this led to an increase in intensity and a shift towards a more direct style of play, often employing long balls.

At around the hour mark, Odisha FC had their first clear-cut opportunity. Roy Krishna received the ball in space and set up Cy Goddard, whose close-range shot was brilliantly blocked by Maziya’s defenders.

Odisha’s efforts were soon rewarded, as they halved the deficit with twenty-five minutes of regulation time left. Set-pieces had been a vulnerable aspect for Maziya during their 6-1 loss to the same opponents and the Juggernauts once again capitalized on that.

Ahmed Jahouh’s inswinging corner found Mourtada Fall, who steered his header into the back of the net.

Just five minutes later, Lobera’s men leveled the proceedings from another set-piece situation. This time, Jahouh’s free-kick delivery met Diego Mauricio, whose glancing header beat the outstretched Maziya goalkeeper.

The comeback was soon complete with five minutes of regulation time remaining. Roy Krishna, who looked revitalized figure in the second half, wriggled past two players before clinically dispatching the ball into the net, resulting in a 3-2 advantage in favor of Odisha FC.

Odisha FC ultimately defended resolutely to secure vital three points and move second in the standings. Meanwhile, Maziya S&RC remain rock bottom in Group D with three points.