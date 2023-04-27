Odisha FC secured a resounding 6-0 victory against CRPF FC in the Group B fixture of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) on Thursday, April 27.

The newly established Odisha side certainly have a plethora of talents within their ranks, and they dominated the game from the outset. Bala Devi, their star striker, had a great chance to open the scoring in the initial stages, but she miscued her header inside the six-yard box.

The Juggernauts, however, were rewarded for their efforts as they took the lead in the 20th minute. Bala Devi’s clever through ball found Cynthia Dos Santos on the right flank. The winger floated a cross, which Grace Hauhnar neatly converted past the helpless CRPF FC custodian Sita Sharma.

Odisha continued to create inroads and doubled their advantage just ten minutes after scoring their opening goal. Full-back Juli Kishan’s perfectly weighted delivery from the left side fell to the feet of Cynthia, whose powerful volley hit the back of the net.

CRPF FC struggled to close the space down and Odisha once again made full use of it. Towards the stroke of half-time, Bala Devi was in the thick of the action and her cut-back found winger Faustina, who had a simple tap-in.

Just two minutes after their third goal, the Kalinga Warriors scored their fourth of the evening. Grace played a defense-splitting pass to Cynthia, who deftly slid the ball across, teeing up Slynda Kom. The one-sided first half ended with Odisha FC scoring four past CRPF FC.

Odisha FC pile on CRPF FC’s misery in the second half

Odisha continued the second half from where they left off in the first, with Cynthia and Faustina coming close to scoring their second goal. Slynda Kom also had an excellent opportunity to add to her tally, but CRPF FC’s substitute keeper denied the midfielder from close range.

Around the hour mark, Bala Devi finally got into the act in some style. Odisha’s number 10 received the ball on the turn and unleashed a ferocious strike from a distance, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of saving it.

The Juggernauts were relentless and added their sixth goal of the evening in the 65th minute. Faustina’s trickery was on display as she teed up substitute Jasoda Munda, who calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Odisha eventually slowed the tempo of the game to achieve a 6-0 victory against a CRPF side that struggled to create anything of significance. It was undoubtedly a performance to cherish and they will look to continue their momentum in the upcoming fixtures.

