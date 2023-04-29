Odisha FC booked their place in the 2023-24 AFC Cup group stages after defeating I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC with a scoreline of 3-1.

The Hero Super Cup champions certainly had their tails up and started the game with the intention of scoring early. They did precisely that, taking the lead in the 17th minute. Victor Rodriguez’s inch-perfect through ball found Diego Mauricio, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Odisha soon doubled their lead, with their talisman Mauricio scoring a breathtaking goal, leaving Gokulam Kerala's defense stunned. However, the Malabarians halved the deficit towards the stroke of halftime. Thahir Zaman’s wrapped his foot around the ball and Farshad Noor finished off the well-worked move with a powerful header.

Following a period of sustained Odisha pressure early in the second half, Mauricio was brought down in the penalty box. The Brazilian stepped up and converted the resulting penalty to make it 3-1. Victor Rodriguez came close to adding to his side’s tally, but his attempt hit the woodwork.

Clifford Miranda’s side eventually held on to their two-goal cushion and secured a victory. Following a resounding 3-1 win, they will represent the country in the 2023-24 AFC Cup group stages.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Juggernauts fared against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Odisha FC player ratings

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Amrinder did not have a lot to deal with, but he was commanding in his box and good with his feet when called upon.

Narender Gahlot - 7/10

Narender’s ability to read the game stood out tonight. He won several one-versus-one duels against Gokulam Kerala’s pacy wingers and held firm as he shut down the right flank.

Osama Malik - 6/10

Osama Malik was composed in possession, but struggled defensively. The defender was guilty of letting Farshad Noor arrive in the box unmarked and score. He was eventually hooked off after the first half.

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

Delgado was a towering presence at the back and had a solid game. He contributed both in and out of possession and restricted Samuel Koney’s impact.

Sahil Panwar - 5/10

Panwar struggled to deal with Sreekutan’s pace and was eventually taken off at half-time after an injury.

Princeton Rebello - 8/10

Rebello was brilliant in the middle of the park as he kept the game moving. His short and quick passing was an important feature, while his defensive awareness stopped several counter-attacks.

Thoiba Moirangthem - 7/10

Thoiba did a little bit of everything. His precision was on point in terms of passing, while he also made some important interceptions. The midfielder played as a centre-back for the second half and seamlessly slotted into the role.

Victor Rodriguez - 8/10

Victor was once again an influential presence for Odisha FC in the middle of the park. He assisted Mauricio’s first goal with a deft pass, while his swirling free-kick unfortunately hit the post.

The Spaniard’s technical ability was a class above as he created several opportunities for his side.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Jerry had a rather quiet game in attack. Although he did not contribute much, his work rate and his ability to track back and help his full-back was on display.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 7/10

Nandhakumar showcased incredible awareness for the first goal as his clever flick led to the chance. He made intelligent runs and was a constant threat on the flanks.

Diego Mauricio - 9/10

Another complete performance by Odisha FC’s talisman. For his first goal, Mauricio made an excellent run and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

The striker’s wonderful footwork was on display for his second as he weaved past a sea of defenders before striking it powerfully. He capped off an excellent night with a perfectly taken penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Substitutes

Saul Crespo - 7/10

Saul Crespo put in a composed and measured performance in midfield. His presence helped Odisha control the game in the second half.

Denechandra Meitei - 7/10

Meitei replaced Panwar at half-time and defended well against the tricky Sreekutan. His positioning was quality, while his passing was solid as well.

Paul Ramfangzauva - 6/10

Paul’s short cameo did not stand out, but he did his job well in the middle of the park.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

Aniket added energy to the side on the flanks late in the game, but did not make any impact.

Raynier Fernandes - N/A

Raynier arrived late and did not make any impact.

Poll : 0 votes