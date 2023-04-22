Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United by a 3-1 margin in the second semi-final of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Saturday, April 22. A brace from Nandhakumar Sekar and a late goal by Diego Mauricio sealed an emphatic victory for Clifford Miranda’s men.

The two sides have had a reputation for scoring goals at will in the Hero Super Cup and it took just a minute for the Highlanders to find the net. Rochharzela’s early pass found Wilmar Jordan Gil and the striker made no mistake in converting the chance.

However, Odisha equalized just nine minutes after the opening goal. Following a patient build-up, Victor Rodriguez threaded an inch-perfect through ball to Jerry on the right flank. The winger delivered a flat cross to Nandhakumar, who scored with a bullet header.

The Juggernauts began controlling the game after the equalizer, with the likes of Nandhakumar, Diego Mauricio, and Rodriguez linking up well in the attacking third. Despite carving open NorthEast United’s defense on a few occasions, the chances were few and far between.

Towards the end of the first half, Odisha knicked the ball away from NorthEast United in a dangerous area. Rodriguez was once again in the thick of the action and teed up Mauricio, but the striker’s powerful effort was blocked by Mashoor Thangalakath.

The first half was an end-to-end affair, with both sides showing flashes of their brilliance, but it ended on level terms.

Nandhakumar Sekar and Deigo Mauricio’s goals help Odisha FC sink NorthEast United

The Highlanders once again started the half brightly. Jordan Gil pounced on a mistake and muscled his way past Osama Malik, but slipped at the vital moment and dragged his shot wide.

Odisha, however, looked dangerous with Nandhakumar pulling the strings from the left side. Around the hour mark, he brilliantly set up Mauricio, but the Brazilian’s shot was once again blocked by Mashoor.

They were soon rewarded for their efforts as they took the lead in the 63rd minute. Nandhakumar’s deft pass found Rodriguez in the box, whose audacious backheel left NorthEast United scrambling. Nandhakumar was in the right place at the right time to finish off a stunning move and score his second goal of the night.

Clifford Miranda’s side were certainly in the mood, with Nandhakumar having two more opportunities to complete his hat trick. However, he fluffed his chances by taking too many touches in the penalty box.

After a period of sustained pressure, Odisha put the game to bed with just five minutes away from the regulation time. Mauricio expertly controlled the loose ball before firing the ball past Mirchad Michu from the edge of the box.

The Juggernauts produced an outstanding display and secured a 3-1 victory despite conceding a late flurry of chances. They will now face Bengaluru FC in the Hero Super Cup finals, setting the stage for an epic clash on Tuesday, April 25.

