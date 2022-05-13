"Of course, it will be an advantage for us" - Mohammedan SC head coach on having the home support in the title-decider

In an unexpected turn of events, Mohammedan SC have managed to take the I-League title race to the final day of the 2021-22 season. However, this was as much Gokulam Kerala FC's own doing as the Black Panthers' initiative.

The Malabarians suffered a humbling 3-1 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC in the penultimate game of the season where they needed just one point to seal the title.

However, Mohammedan SC have now been given a shot in the arm. The title race might just be tilting in their favor although they cannot afford a draw. The Kolkata giants will face the reigning champions on Saturday at the grand Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in a title-decider.

In front of the home fans and with the momentum on their side, Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov admitted that his side will be the favorites. Chernyshov said at the pre-match press conference:

"Of course, it will be an advantage for us to have a big crowd behind us tomorrow. It’s not an easy situation for Gokulam. It’s going to be a big game and I hope the fans will enjoy good football tomorrow."

"I told my players that this is football" - Mohammedan SC's Andrey Chernyshov on inspiring his team

The Black Panthers weren't always in the driver's seat in this ongoing I-League campaign. Even a game back, their chances seemed slim as Gokulam needed just a draw to retain the title.

Did Andrey Chernyshov ever lose hope? The head coach replied:

"Some people started to doubt that we wouldn't have a shot at the title but we believed. I told my players that this is football. Anybody can win or lose in a minute. We kept playing well and had good results. Now, we have the chance to win the title and our fans in the city are excited about it.”

Dipak Kumar Singh @dipaklamb



#IndianFootball No wonder @ILeagueOfficial is the most entertaining league in the country. Seasons after seasons! Incredible twists and turns! The excitement won't let me sleep till Saturday. It's time to #Believe . Hard work & commitment never let you down. Come on boys! No wonder @ILeagueOfficial is the most entertaining league in the country. Seasons after seasons! Incredible twists and turns! The excitement won't let me sleep till Saturday. It's time to #Believe. Hard work & commitment never let you down. Come on boys!#IndianFootball https://t.co/ZvH4wmEEOH

Mohammedan started the competition well, suffering just two losses in the first 10 games. Meanwhile, Gokulam set off on an unbeaten run and it appeared that the Calicut club would run away with the title.

Chernyshov believes that the exciting race for the I-League trophy is good for Indian football. He said:

"It’s good for Indian football. Two good teams will fight for the title."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar