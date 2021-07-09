ISL transfers: Bartholomew Ogbeche signs for Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have signed Bartholomew Ogbeche on a one-year deal, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit have confirmed. The 36-year-old striker will turn out for the Nizams for the 2021-22 season.

At first glance, it does appear to be an extremely smart move as Ogbeche is currently the third-highest goal-scorer in the history of the ISL. Moreover, he will be joining Hyderabad FC from Mumbai City FC, with whom he won the ISL double last season.

The ISL double refers to the League Winners Shield and the ISL Trophy, which was won by the Islanders in the 2020-21 campaign. Ogbeche played an important role in their title triumph by scoring eight goals in 23 appearances.

🤩 Mystery unveiled. Presenting to you, 𝙖𝙥𝙣𝙖 𝙣𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙧!



From Nigeria to India, with loads of records in his bag, Bartholomew Ogbeche is now a Hyderabadi!#WelcomeOgbeche #SudaniFromNigeria #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/FXJTAe38Qy — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) July 8, 2021

Here's what the Nigerian striker had to say after signing for Hyderabad FC:

“I am thrilled to have signed for Hyderabad FC. One could easily see from the outside that he (Manolo Marquez) has a clear idea about his style of play and what he wants from his players, which is an admirable attribute that I find in him. I’m very excited to be playing under him.”

Hyderabad FC's new signing Ogbeche is a seasoned campaigner

Big attacking boost for @HydFCOfficial as Bartholomew Ogbeche signs!



More details 👇#HeroISL https://t.co/qMWICkaI7B — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) July 8, 2021

Ogbeche has had an illustrous career so far. He was part of the Nigerian World Cup squad in the 2002 edition of the tournament. Overall, he has won 11 caps for the national team, scoring three times for the Super Eagles.

The veteran striker has played for multiple clubs in Europe. He had stints in France, Spain and England, representing clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Deportivo Alaves and Middlesbrough to name a few.

Also Read: Ashiq Vithayathil - the Indian footballer making it click in Europe

He finally joined the Indian Super League in the 2018-19 season when he signed for NorthEast United. He went on to score 12 goals in 18 games for the Highlanders before signing for the Kerala Blasters for next season. Ogbeche had another impressive season, scoring 15 goals in his solitary campaign for the Blasters.

His hot form in front of goal earned him a move to Mumbai City for the 2020-21 season. The Nigerian striker completed his most successful season (from the team's point of view) and will now join Hyderabad FC for the upcoming season.

Ogbeche has scored 35 goals at a rate of 0.61 goals per match and Hyderabad will be hoping for him to fire on all cylinders next season.

Determined and focused on the job ahead... 💪



😍 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 has a message for the HFC Family!#WelcomeOgbeche #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/6SqdRAevWM — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) July 9, 2021

Also Read: New addition: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club joins Hero I-League

Edited by Samya Majumdar