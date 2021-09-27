Official: Mumbai City FC announce signing of young goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz

ISL giants Mumbai City FC have officially announced the signing of promising Indian goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz from FC Goa. Nawaz joins the Islanders on a three-year contract that runs until 2024.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Nawaz has been an instrumental figure for FC Goa over the last three years. He played 17 matches in the 2018-19 season. Nawaz featured in the Gaurs' 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Super Cup final. Overall, he has kept six clean sheets that season.

The 21-year-old was impressive again in the 2019-20 campaign, making 20 appearances and keeping five clean sheets. Nawaz helped FC Goa clinch the ISL Regular Season trophy as well. The 2020-21 season was Nawaz's least productive with the Gaurs as he made only 10 appearances for the club, keeping just a solitary clean sheet. With a transfer to Mumbai City FC now confirmed, Nawaz will hope to get more playing time and improve his performances even further.

The young goalkeeper seemed excited to join his new club. Upon his official announcement, Nawaz was quoted as saying on the club's website:

“I would like to thank Mumbai City FC for showing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to play at a club that wants to win games and win trophies. I had a chance to speak to many of my friends who are now my teammates and they spoke highly of the great culture at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started on this exciting journey with my new family and achieve great things along the way.”

"Can't wait to meet the team and get going" - Mohammad Nawaz after joining Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz also took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining Mumbai City FC. The 21-year-old wrote:

“Very happy to be joining the defending Indian Super League champions, Mumbai City! I want to thank everyone at club for putting trust in me and I hope repay that with my performance on the field. Can't wait to meet the team and get going.”

With plenty of experience at the highest level of club football in India, Nawaz will now hope to set the stage alight at his new club. The goalkeeper will also hope some good performances in the Mumbai City FC jersey will bring him a national team berth some time in the near future.

