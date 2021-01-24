"One point is not enough for us" - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando after 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is not pleased with his side's recent stalemate against Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza scored for the Gaurs in the 25th minute before Rahul KP equalized in the 57th minute for the opposition.

The draw didn't help FC Goa in their ambitions to climb higher in the table. The Gaurs now have 20 points from 13 matches and are nine points behind ISL league leaders Mumbai City FC.

When asked if he was satisfied with a draw, Ferrando said:

"No, of course not. Our mentality is to not concede points. We had a lot of problems but in the end, one point is not enough for us."

FC Goa were fluid in the first half but lost their momentum after the break. According to ISL's official website, Kerala Blasters committed 18 fouls in the match, which halted FC Goa's rhythm of play.

Ferrando addressed it by stating:

"The team was prepared to find spaces and attack. It was very difficult because every second there was a foul. It became very difficult to play in the last moment for us."

When we were eleven on the pitch, FC Goa was better than Kerala Blasters: Juan Ferrando

Ivan Gonzalez was given a yellow card in the 65th minute for committing a foul on Gary Hooper. The Spaniard protested further and touched the referee Ranjit Bakshi in retaliation. As a result, he was shown a second yellow card and, FC Goa was reduced to ten men.

Ferrando continued:

"When we were eleven on the pitch, I believe FC Goa was better than Kerala (Blasters). After that problems started and the team had difficult moments. We found solutions. But, it was difficult for us."

FC Goa played the last 30 minutes of the match with an all-Indian backline. James Donachie was taken off in the 25th minute after he suffered an injury and Ivan Gonzalez received his marching orders later. Juan Ferrando praised Aiban Dohling and Mohamed Ali, who shielded the heart of the defense.

"Our line of defense was totally different. Aiban (Dohling) and (Mohamed) Ali played together for the first time in three months. In one game, it is very difficult to get it right directly in the first eleven. I am so happy about this. I am happy with Princeton (Rebello). I am happy with Alberto (Noguera) and Edu (Bedia). But, like everybody, we think like a team and it is necessary to improve more."

FC Goa will next lock horns with SC East Bengal on Friday in the ISL.