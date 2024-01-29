"One of the reasons I signed for FC Goa was Manolo Marquez" - FC Goa's Odei Onaindia ahead of return to Hyderabad | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa's Odei Onaindia, who has been a vital cog in their brilliant run in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season, will be an excited man when he arrives in Hyderabad on February 1 for the first game of the league's second phase.

The Spaniard, who stood tall at the heart of the Nawabs' defence for two seasons (2020-21, 2022-23) is coming back to take on his former club, Hyderabad FC, at the Maidaan in Gachibowli for the first time since he departed last summer.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the game, Onaindia seemed a little wistful about the time he spent in Yellow and Black.

"I had a couple of very good seasons in Hyderabad. We had a very good team - the players, the staff and the management were all kind to me and I am grateful for that. Now, the situation has changed - they are not at their best and they are not doing well. Still, we know that it will be a tough game for us but we have to get all the three points on offer," said Onaindia.

Onaindia also spoke about the part that former Hyderabad and current Goa head coach Manolo Marquez had in convincing him to move to the Fatorda in Margao.

"Yes, one of the reasons I signed for FC Goa was Manolo (Marquez). I know his methods and style of working. We spoke, and after a bit of convincing, I decided to come here. I thought it was the best option for me at that point in my life. We are going through a good season, and hopefully, we can continue doing so," he elaborated.

"It will be quite difficult for the fans" - Odei Onaindia on the supporters of Hyderabad FC

Onaindia (right) has been one of the stars for Goa this season.

Goa have had a resurrection of sorts ever since Marquez and Onaindia joined them ahead of the season. They sit comfortably in the second position of the league table with 24 points to their name, having played two games less than the leaders Kerala Blasters.

On Thursday, they will come up against a crisis-ridden Hyderabad and will hope to start the second phase of the league in fine fashion. For the Nawabs, there will be no sweeter way to welcome their former head coach and star central defender by defeating them.

"I think the team, collectively, and my own performances, individually, have been excellent. In the Super Cup, we fought till the end and that was important. We want to continue in the same way. We have a good, strong squad, which is important for the second leg of the ISL when there can be a few injuries," said Onaindia.

Onaindia was also asked about the role of the Yellow and Black faithful, who stood behind him through thick and thin during his time at the City of Pearls.

"It will be quite difficult for the fans because when I was there, they always supported me. They have always backed me and believed in me. But now, things are different. I am with FC Goa now, and I want to go to Hyderabad to win. So, it may be a little difficult for them," he concluded.