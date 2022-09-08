"Our approach is to show that we can perform very well"- Kerala Blasters FC head coach ahead of 2022 Durand Cup quarter-final clash vs Mohammedan SC

Having finished second in their group, Tomasz Tchorz's Kerala Blasters FC side are pitted against Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC in the Durand Cup 2022 quarter-finals. The two sides will be crossing paths at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, September 9.

The head coach along with captain Sachin Suresh attended the pre-match press conference held virtually to share their views on the upcoming clash against the Black Panthers.

Speaking about his approach to the game, Tchorz said:

"Our approach is to show that we are a team that can perform very well against the team from the I-League. We treat this opportunity as a chance to improve and develop against experienced players. Our approach is to be positive and demand from ourselves."

Tchorz further added that they have plans in place for Mohammedan captain Marcus Joseph. He continued:

"Mohammedan is a team full of experienced players. Their striker, Marcus, has had a really amazing career playing in India so far, playing for Gokulam in the past and now with Mohammedan. They also have really good wingers. But we have our plans on how to play against them."

Tomasz Tchorz understands the tough task of settling into a new atmosphere and being able to cope with the demands. He stated that his team moved to Kolkata a few days back and has managed to adapt to the weather and are raring to get going against Andrey Chernyshov's side.

Kerala Blasters FC skipper happy with the way the team has performed so far

Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who attended the press conference along with his coach, spoke highly of his teammates' efforts in helping the side reach this stage. He said:

"I am happy with my own performances as well as my team's. My good performance is a consequence of the support I get from my teammates."

The young Kerala Blasters FC side will be up against a tough Mohammedan SC side who are hungry to get their hands on their first trophy of the season.

Edited by Ankush Das