ISL 2022-23: "Football is a game for the fans. It will be our priority to please the fans."- NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul

NorthEast United FC have been one of the most underperforming teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) since its inception in 2014, managing to reach the playoffs on just two occasions.

NorthEast United FC are also a team that almost always, barring one occasion, started a season with a new coach at the helm.

Continuity and long-term vision have been an issue that hasn't been addressed by the Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC have roped in Marco Balbul as their new head coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Last season was a disaster under Khalid Jamil as they finished 10th in the 11-team league. NorthEast United FC will be hoping that the new Israeli head coach will be able to guide the club to their third playoff appearance in the upcoming campaign.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Balbul opened up about his past experience and what we can expect from his NorthEast United team this season.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: How did you become a footballer, and what made you choose the sport?

Marco: (Laughs) Aa! Well ever since I was a child, all I can remember is I was very fond of kicking the ball and playing all day from morning to evening.

Then I joined the academy of Maccabi Haifa. From there, I became a professional footballer. I spent 16 years in top-level football as a player. I retired when I was just 33. I won nine championships and five cups as a player.

I also had the honor of playing for the Israeli national team. After hanging up my boots, I decided to take up coaching.

Q: How was your time with the Israel national team?

Marco: It is always an honor to represent your national team. I played in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. It is at the top level of football and very competitive.

I also worked with the Israeli youth team as a coach, and that was also a very good experience.

Q: Could you give us a bit more insight into your coaching career?

Marco: I have coached for many years in Israel. Apart from that, I have also worked with West Ham United and Partizan Belgrade.

I also have experience working in different Asian leagues. The main part of coaching at the top level is to be able to get better and better every day.

Q: You have worked with BEC Tero Sasana in Thailand. What difference do you see between Thailand and India in terms of football?

Marco: Well in Thailand I won the cup with BEC Tero Sasana, and it would be great to be able to replicate the same here.

For me, in general, football is the same everywhere, and the players here have shown great passion and dedication to me till now. I don't see much difference in terms of quality between Thailand and India. I like the attitude that the players have displayed so far.

Marco Balbul with the fans in Guwahati (Image courtesy: NEUFC Social Media)

Q: What targets have you set for NorthEast United FC this season?

Marco: NorthEast United FC have a very passionate fan base and it will be our priority to please them. Football is a game for the fans. We will play for our fans and win for our fans. We will try to gift the fans some good football.

Apart from that, we will try to reach the playoffs.

So the first goal is to play good football and please the fans, and the second goal is to reach the playoffs.

Q: Do you subscribe to a particular footballing ideology like some managers, or are you open to all styles of play?

Marco: I believe in modern football, we have to press correctly, play swift passing football, and play attacking football.

Q: NorthEast United have a strong Israeli connection. Avram Grant is a former coach, and the current TD Ohad is from Israel. Did you speak to them before coming to India?

Marco: Well, I have a strong Indian connection back in Israel. I have many Indian friends in Israel. I know a lot about India, maybe even more than some Indians (laughs). The decision to come to India was not tough and I loved the opportunity.

I also loved Indian food. You wouldn't believe it, but it is also my first trip to India.

Q: Did you follow the ISL in Israel and did you have the opportunity to watch the previous seasons?

Marco: Yes! Yes! Not just the ISL, I follow many Asian leagues like the J League and the Thai League. The ISL has been improving every year. The level of football is increasing every season. The quality of Indian players has improved. The league is also trying to do better every season because the people of India love football.

Q: The ISL season starts next week, and you still don't have your sixth foreigner with you. Will that hamper your team's performance?

Marco: We have signed the player (he will be announced officially by the club later), but due to an adverse situation, he isn't able to come to India. It is an administrative issue in which we cannot do anything. The player is in Russia, and he, should get his visa and be here by next week.

I am not too worried about the effect on the team as he is already training hard and we will have a video conference with him to monitor his progress. He is a good player and we are happy to wait for him to arrive.

I am also happy with the foreigners we have had this season, along with the Indian players.

The summer transfer window was a difficult process for NorthEast United FC with a lot of players leaving, and we had to find the perfect players to induct into the team. Everyone had their input, and I am happy we were able to build this squad.

Q: Are you happy with the footballing infrastructure present in India, and with you currently at NorthEast United FC?

Marco: There is always room for improvement, but what we have here is good for professional football. I like the passion and attitude shown by the players and if we as a team have any requirements it is met by the management so I am happy with what we have. But as I said, there is always room for improvement.

Q: The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, which team do you think will win the world cup this year?

Marco: Aah! This is a very tough question (laughs). I feel this time given the host nation's weather, and the humidity will play a part. The European giants might face some issues. This is an area where the South American teams will have an advantage. But picking a winner is really difficult as there are many teams in good form.

