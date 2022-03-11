Our mentality is to win both games: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach ahead of semi-final tie against Hyderabad FC

After narrowly missing out on the League Winners' Shield, ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against Hyderabad FC in a two-legged semi-final tie. The Mariners' 1-0 loss in their last game against Jamshedpur FC was their first since Juan Ferrando took over as the head coach.

Ahead of their Saturday clash against the Nizams, Ferrando said ATKMB will approach the game with the intention of winning both the legs.

"For us, it's two games and for this club, this team, the mentality is to win every game," he said. "There's no such plan to keep calm in the first game and attack in the second game. Our mentality is to win tomorrow and also win next Wednesday. Our dream is to be in the finals and we hope to be there."

In the two matches the Nizams and the Mariners played earlier in the season, ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top once, while the other game ended in a 2-2 draw. On being asked if Hyderabad FC's inability to win a game against Juan Ferrando's side will give them an edge, the ATKMB gaffer replied:

"I don't think there's an advantage. I think it will be difficult for both teams. Earlier, people used to tell me that we have two or three games in front of us, while the rest of the teams are playing their last game. When the games are very close, there's not much time to prepare. I don't think there will be any such advantage."

"The most important is the present and the future" - ATK Mohun Bagan coach stresses on the need to focus on the Hyderabad FC clash

ATK Mohun Bagan needed a win against Jamshedpur FC in the final league game of the season to lay their hands on the ISL Shield. Indian winger Ritwik Kumar Das scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute to break the Mariners' hearts.

However, head coach Juan Ferrando said there's no point in dwelling on the loss as the result cannot be changed now. They would rather focus on the upcoming semi-final tie against Hyderabad FC.

"Of course it was very disappointing," he said. "Last Monday was a difficult day but in football, like in life, the most important is the present and the future. The loss against Jamshedpur FC is now in the past, and it's not possible to change anything.

"We can try to learn," he added. "Our future and our present is in our hands and that's the most important thing. Put our focus and energy into the next game."

