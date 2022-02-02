"Our players need to step up a bit" - FC Goa head coach after draw against Odisha FC

FC Goa equalized in the dying minutes of the game through Alexander Jesuraj to salvage a draw against Odisha FC in the ISL on Tuesday. However, head coach Derrick Pereria underlined that some of his players haven't stepped up to the occasion.

Speaking to media after the game, the Gaurs head coach said in a response to a query about whether there was a sense of relief after the draw:

"I would say yes. I mean, a point has given us something to look for in the next five matches. It would have been disappointing if we lost this match. We went in with an intent to do well and get the three points, we had some chances to convert, which we couldn't. And I think the team did their best. But by saying that, I would say, some of our players need to step up a bit and try to give more than what they did today."

Although FC Goa have held possession and created ample chances in almost all of their games, they've failed to bury these chances. Regarding the situation, Pereira said:

"We are a team where we keep the ball and look to create opportunities, which we did today. I think we did well, going forward. Yes, this has been a weakness in this season, converting those chances. In each and every match, we have created chances but couldn't convert them. And that has been our downfall this season."

The Gaurs have a nine-day break ahead of their next game against Chennaiyin FC. Perreira divulged how he and his team will spend these nine days:

"We'll have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to get back into our winning ways. That has been the thought in everybody's mind. We are putting in good performances, but somehow end up either losing or drawing the match. After this break, players will get time to relax their minds and get away from the pressure. And since it's now it's out of our hands to qualify for the semi-finals. So we'll give our best and look to the future."

The head coach was also asked about his take on FC Goa making it through to the top four. Although he didn't completely rule it out, a visibly dejected Derrick Pereira said it was doubtful. They currently sit in ninth position in the league, five points off fourth-placed Bengaluru FC.

"It's really disappointing for us as the team deserved to win" - Kino Garcia after Odisha FC's draw against FC Goa

The draw also left Odisha FC meandering in the bottom half with 18 points. The Juggernauts head coach wasn't very impressed with the inability of his players to close out the game after taking the lead.

Asked if there was a lack of concentration on the part of the players, Kino Garcia said:

"Yes, you can say that but such things can happen in a game. We were trying to close the game and we can't concede this last action that led to their goal, but that's football. We could have closed the game when Jerry hit the post and a chance for Jonathas. FC Goa had one chance in the second half and we were dominating the game and we couldn't finish the match."

The new boss also added that Odisha FC deserved to come away with the three points and hence the draw was a real disappointment.

"It's really disappointing for us as the team deserved to win. So for us, there are two matches, one against Hyderabad FC where we deserve at least a draw and today I think we deserved the win, so we need to learn how to finish the matches," Kino Garcia said.

He further added:

"We are sad because we drew against FC Goa but it's a really strong team in the ISL and our feeling is that we are losing the points. So we need to think how the mentality of the team must be to win all the matches and I think tomorrow we will release our minds and we will be ready for SC East Bengal."

Edited by Aditya Singh