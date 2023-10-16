Parthib Gogoi signs new NorthEast United FC contract until 2027

NorthEast United FC have announced that Parthib Gogoi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027. The 20-year-old winger has been Indian Super League’s breakout star this season, earning widespread plaudits for his exceptional performances.

Gogoi started his career with Indian Arrows and made his debut in the I-League in 2020. After making 28 appearances in two seasons, he signed for NorthEast United FC ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and has shown consistent growth since his debut.

Under Vincenzo Annese, Parthib got his opportunities towards the back end of last season. He certainly did not let down his manager, scoring three goals to finish the campaign on a high note.

Despite enduring some injury setbacks, Parthib started the new season with a bang, amassing four goals in the Durand Cup, including a memorable hat-trick against Shillong Lajong FC.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali appears to have given Gogoi the freedom to express his ability on the pitch, resulting in three sensational goals from outside the box during this season.

Consequently, Parthib’s exceptional form earned him a well-deserved contract extension with the club, and he has expressed his eagerness to contribute further to the team’s success.

"I am deeply honored and thrilled to continue my journey with NorthEast United FC. This club has become my second home, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has provided me. I am eager to contribute more to the team and make our fans proud," Parthib Gogoi said.

Parthib’s development has been outstanding: NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali

Juan Pedro Benali has played a pivotal role in revitalizing NorthEast United FC, turning their fortunes around after a challenging season that saw the club break all the wrong records. More importantly, he has realized Parthib’s potential and has allowed him to express himself on the field.

Speaking about Gogoi’s contract extension, he said:

"Parthib’s development has been outstanding, showcasing immense potential on the field. His work ethic, combined with his natural talent, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We eagerly anticipate nurturing his skills further and witnessing him achieve new milestones in the upcoming seasons."

As a result of his form, Parthib, who represented India in the under-23 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers recently, will also be eyeing a spot in Igor Stimac’s team, with the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup on the horizon.