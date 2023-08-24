NorthEast United FC cemented their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup after defeating the Indian Army FT by a 1-0 scoreline on Thursday (August 24). A second-half strike from new signing Phalguni Singh ensured that the Indian Super League side secured a crucial victory.

The Highlanders started the match with an attacking approach, but the Indian Army defense settled in a compact block, effectively limiting space for their opponents in the midfield area.

The home side had the first chance of the game around the 10-minute mark. A free-flowing move led to Brazilian striker Ibson Melo being released up front. He subsequently teed up Romain Philippateaux, whose effort unfortunately hit the post and veered out of play.

NorthEast United continued to play on the front foot but were guilty of missing their chances. Rochharzela found himself presented with a significant opening during a set-piece scenario; however, his half-volley sailed over the crossbar, much to the Army side's relief.

At the other end, Indian Army FT used the pace of their forwards, looking to hit NorthEast United on the break. Their efforts almost paid dividends in the 35th minute when Liton Shil came close to scoring.

The forward skilfully controlled the ball and wriggled past Michel Zabaco, but his tame effort was tipped over the goal by Mirsad Michu.

Despite both sides having chances to take the lead, the half ended with goalless. NorthEast United asserted control over possession, yet both teams managed five shots on goal each.

Juan Pedro Benali’s substitutions lead NorthEast United FC to a spot in the semi-finals

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali made two changes at half-time, with Nestor Albaich and Manvir Singh replacing Rochharzela and Redeem Tlang.

The changes had an immediate impact, as the two players combined to help their side take the lead in the 50th minute. Albiach’s inch-perfect pass from midfield found Manvir Singh's well-timed run. Manvir, in turn, set up Phalguni Singh, who tapped the ball into the net at the far post.

The Indian Army side pushed for an equalizer but largely struggled in the final third despite creating a few half chances. The game was stretched during the final quarter but chances were few and far between the sides.

Indian Army continued to pile on the pressure late on into the game, but the Indian Super League side defended resolutely to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Benali might find room for improvement in the team's performance, particularly in attack where they struggled in the final third. However, there are several positives, which is a significant contrast to their difficulties in the previous season.

Despite the defeat, the Indian Army can take pride in their performances, considering the teams they have faced in the 2023 Durand Cup.