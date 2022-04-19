PIFA FC hammer Hans Women FC 6-0 while Gokulam Kerala FC edges past SSB Women FC

PIFA Football Club thumped Delhi-based Hans Women FC 6-0 on Matchday 3 of the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Both teams came into the match following losses in their first games but PIFA FC will return as the happier side after a dominant display.

Hans Women FC started the initial phase of the game on the front foot while their Mumbai-based opponents looked shaky in the middle of the park. However, as the minutes rolled on, PIFA FC looked more confident.

The first goal of the game came in the 21st minute when PIFA FC carved open Arun Mishra's team. Dipika delivered a long ball from deep and Nisilia Majaw timed her run to perfection, latched on to the pass, and buried it past the keeper.

Just like that, the floodgates opened up for Hans Women FC as their defensive line looked out of sorts. In a matter of seconds, PIFA scored again, this time through Lalnunsiami. The Mizo forward was on the prowl and stole the ball from Hans center-back Ningombam Chanu, went around the keeper and struck it home.

Nearing the half-time break, Lalnunsiami scored her second goal of the night and PIFA FC's third goal in the 40th minute.

Coming out after the break, the Mumbai-based club didn't take their foot off the pedal as they kept punishing the capital city club for their defensive lapses. Hans Women FC players looked out of breath as Karen Pais scored in the 50th minute and Akanksha Kandalkar made it 5-0 with a long-range effort in the 64th minute.

Three minutes later, Nisilia Majaw bagged a brace before PIFA head coach Nirvan Jagdish Shah ended Hans Women FC's misery by opting to rest most of his first-team players.

Meanwhile, in another fixture that kicked off at 3.30 pm IST, AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows were held to a 0-0 draw by Odisha Sports at the 7th Battalion Stadium. After two matches, both teams are on four points.

Clinical Gokulam Kerala FC trump SSB Women FC

Gokulam Kerala FC, after their 12-0 hammering of Odisha Police, registered a clinical 2-0 victory against SSB Women FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

The initial phase of the first half was a cagey affair, with both sides squabbling for midfield control. Eventually, the Malabarians started to control the tempo of the game while SSB Women FC managed to keep GKFC's ferocious attacking line at bay.

Anthony Samson Andrews' team created half chances throughout the half, which fell to the likes of Dangmei Grace and Manisha Kalyan. In the 40th minute, Ranjana Chanu drilled in a cross from the left flank. Myanmar international Win Theingi Tun was present at the far post and volleyed the ball into the center of the net. SSB Women FC custodian Manju stepped in with a crucial save on the line.

The West Bengal side had a glorious opportunity at the end of the first half through Dular Marandi, however, she slashed her shot wide. Even after the break, Gokulam maintained their momentum against SSB. But the Malabarians failed to break the deadlock until substitute Elshaddai Acheampong was introduced in the 56th minute.

In a matter of seconds, the Ghanian international made a darting run into the opposition box, went past two defenders and chipped the goalkeeper to put GKFC ahead.

SSB Women FC received the final blow in the second minute of injury time when Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi danced past two players. Her left-footed shot looped over the keeper to seal the victory for Gokulam.

