Player ratings for Kerala Blasters as Odisha FC knock the Yellow Army out of ISL 2023-24 Playoffs

Kerala Blasters FC were left with yet another agonizing defeat in the ISL playoffs on Friday, as Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC ousted the Yellow Army from the competition after handing them a 2-1 defeat at the end of extra-time.

Despite creating more threatening opportunities on the break at the Kalinga Stadium, Kerala's underwhelming finishing ensured both teams went into the half-time break level on points. Fedor Cernych put one in for the Blasters in the 67th minute, but the missed opportunities came back to haunt the visitors eventually.

Diego Mauricio's 87th-minute equalizer made the game roll into extra-time and eventually Isak Ralte popped up with winner in the 98th minute. While Adrian Luna made his much-anticapated return, as a substitute, later in the night, Kerala still suffered the agony of exiting the ISL 2023-24 playoffs.

Fedor Cernych leads the player ratings for Kerala Blasters FC

Lara Sharma (Goalkeeper) [6.5]

The keeper looked completely in control during his time on the pitch. He made a crucial save from inside the penalty, however, his distribution was slightly questionable. But it was only after he suffered an unfortunate injury when Kerala conceded the equalizer.

Ruivah Hormipam [7.5]

The 23-year-old defender, who slotted into the right-back spot, delivered a commendable performance with multiple clearances and crucial tackles. Odisha weren't able to break down the Kerala defence from Hormipam's end.

Milos Drincic [5.5]

Milos Drincic's clumsy marking of Diego Mauricio ultimately led to Odisha's equalizer in the second half. Then again in the extra-time, his rogue positioning allowed Isak Ralte to pop up on the back post and tuck home the winner. The 25-year-old looked slightly off the pace throughout the night.

Marko Leskovic [7.0]

Leskovic made a goal-line clearance from a Roy Krishna effort in the second half. For the majority of the night did a commendable job in covering Sandeep, who was clearly struggling on a couple of occasions.

Sandeep Singh [5.5]

The first half went smoothly for the KBFC defense but later on the night, Odisha targeted Sandeep Singh's flank to carve open the opposition. Both of the Kalinga Warriors' goals came through Roy Krishna getting the better of the full-back.

Saurav Mandal [6.5]

The 23-year-old midfielder delivered a grafting shift during his time on the pitch and was lethal on the break. But there was definitely a bit of clumsiness from his end on possession.

Vibin Mohanan [8.0]

With their 4-4-2 system, Kerala are always vulnerable to domination in the middle of the park. However, Vibin Mohanan answered all the questions posed by the opposition midfield with great panache as he helped in quick transition during counters and also broke down Odisha's build-up with great success.

Freddy Lallawmawma [7.0]

Lallawmawma complimented Vibin quite well throughout the night in the middle of the park, however, couldn't produce the creativity of his partner for most parts.

Daisuke Sakai [7.5]

Until the final whistle at the end of the 120 minutes, Daisuke Sakai was an absolute metronome. He went up and down the left flank, appearing as the Blasters' most potent ball carrier. Daisuke delivered on the defensive front as well, making important interceptions.

Fedor Cernych [9.0]

The Lithuanian forward right from initial exchanges showed shrewdness in his movement as he found pockets of spaces between the Odisha backline. Early in the second half, Cernych had an opportunity to pull the Blasters ahead when he was sent through on goal, but his effort went wide off the far post.

However, the 32-year-old made amends in the 67th minute when he stabbed home a through ball from Aimen. During his time on the pitch, Cernych was the most threatening of KBFC attackers.

Mohammad Aimen [8.0]

Partnering alongside Cernych, Mohammad Aimen grew in impact every passing minute. He had a shot off target in the first half, then another kissing the post after deflecting off the keeper, before he fed his strike partner for the first goal of the night. His through ball was perfectly weighted and Cernych could take the ball into his stride with ease.

SUBSTITUTE

Karanjit Singh [6.0]

Although after his introduction Kerala conceded the two goals, but he could be blamed very little for both of those.

Rahul KP [6.0]

Except for his acrobatic header that needed a brilliant save from Amrinder Singh, Rahul KP was incapable of making a considerable impact.

Adrian Luna [6.5]

While his introduction was met with some loud cheers, Adrian Luna looked off the pace. At least physically, he was seemingly struggling but still showcased some creative flair.

Danish Farooq [6.5]

He looked sturdy in the midfield after being brought on and recycled possession well.

Mohammad Azhar [6.5]

Creatively he was a dim but didn't commit any standout errors.

Pritam Kotal [6.5]

Defensively, Pritam looked solid after coming on but by that time Odisha had already pulled ahead.

