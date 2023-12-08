Players' departures signify that Hyderabad FC are in deep financial crisis | Indian Super League 2023-24

After Felipe Amorim chose to terminate his contract with Hyderabad FC on Thursday, it was reported that center-back Oswaldo Alanis has also left the Nawabs' camp.

Sources have indicated that this was due to the delay in the payment of his wages. The Mexican was so troubled with the situation at the club that he chose to end his contract with Hyderabad.

Although Amorim was the first player to have put the club on notice regarding the non-payment of wages, Sportskeeda has learnt that others could follow.

Felipe Amorim has already terminated his contract with Hyderabad FC. (HYD)

Sportskeeda understands that there is another foreign player who is on the brink of leaving the club due to the delay in payment of his wages.

Alanis, it is believed, managed to get his dues cleared after a few stern warnings issued to the club. But he chose not to continue with the Nawabs, presumably because he believed that this issue would recur.

The 34-year-old first took his family to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and is now believed to have moved out of India. Sources indicate that he did not feel the atmosphere at the club to be conducive enough for professional football.

A transfer ban has been imposed upon Hyderabad FC by FIFA at the moment

Former striker Bart Ogbeche is one of the players whose dues Hyderabad have failed to clear.

Sadly for Hyderabad's supporters, this has indeed been an issue that has recurred at the club constantly.

At the moment, the Nawabs have been put under a transfer ban by FIFA owing to their inability to clear the dues of former striker Bart Ogbeche. This means that they cannot sign any new players until they clear his, and a few others' dues.

Their former manager Manolo Marquez, who left the club in a shroud of secrecy at the end of last season, is also among those who have complained to FIFA.

If his dues are not cleared within a week, the world body may choose to impose another ban on the club, as reported by The Times of India.

Hyderabad have been extremely poor this season, languishing right at the bottom of the ISL table with a mere three points inside their kitty.

The new management staff, led by head coach Thangboi Singto and first-team coach Conor Nestor have not quite been able to get the results that their supporters so eagerly desire. The Yellow and Blacks travel to Guwahati to play NorthEast United on Sunday.