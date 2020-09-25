Playing in AFC Champions League was key to joining FC Goa - Igor Angulo

FC Goa's new Spanish striker Igor Angulo has said that the opportunity to play in the AFC Champions League group stages was a big draw for him in signing on the dotted line. Igor Angulo has been brought in as a replacement for fan-favourite Ferran Corominas.

During an Instagram live chat on the official Indian Super League account, Igor Angulo said, "When I got to know that Goa was going to play in the AFC Champions League, yes, that was key for me in my decision to move to the club."

"I am an ambitious player and it is my goal to play against the best teams possible. In India of course there are very good teams, but if you can play against the best teams in Asia, it’s a good challenge for all of us [at FC Goa] to see what level we’re really at," he added.

36-year-old Igor Angulo also expects the eyes of Indian football fans to be on the club as they make their mark in the continental competition. He expects FC Goa to mount a serious challenge for the cup.

"All of us are eager to play in that competition because it is also the first time that an Indian club is playing in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. So it’s going to be nice for us, the whole of India will watch us. I think we have a good enough squad to face this competition," Angulo added.

Igor Angulo: "FC Goa the answer to my ambitions"

Igor Angulo comes with the reputation of being a prolific goal scorer in Poland, where he was the captain of Gornik Zabrz. In the 2018-19 season, he won the golden boot in the Polish Ekstraklasa. He represents an immediate injection of class in the absence of Coro for FC Goa.

The Spaniard added that testing himself in new and challenging conditions was another one of the reasons for him to join FC Goa, and hoped that his experience would stand the team in good stead.

"I am 36 years old, so I have a lot of experience, more than all the other players in my team because I am the oldest one. So I want to give my experience to the team and to the league. So of course, there are the skills that I have and I want to score goals, but it’s also important that in the bad moments we have one player with experience who is calming in stressful moments. I think it’s also important for the league to have experienced players, and I hope to help the team in this way," he said.