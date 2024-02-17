"Playing at the Salt Lake Stadium was a real eye-opener for me" - Hyderabad FC's Sajad Parray on playing in Kolkata against Mohun Bagan | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC's Sajad Parray has become a vital cog in the wheel of the club after the exodus of most of its senior players in the winter transfer window.

Parray, who has nailed the spot vacated by Nikhil Poojary, knows that although the season has not gone as per plan for the Nawabs, the future may hold something bright.

Talking to Sportskeeda ahead of the Yellow and Black's game against East Bengal at the Maidaan in Gachibowli, Parray relived the wonderful experience he had playing at the Salt Lake Stadium last weekend against Mohun Bagan.

"Playing at the Salt Lake Stadium was a real eye-opener for me. I have played there before - in the I-League for Indian Arrows against Mohammedan SC - but that game was played in the bubble and there was no crowd. Hence, I could not quite grasp the enormity of the occasion. Against Mohun Bagan last week, however, I was pleasantly surprised to see so many supporters come," Parray said.

When asked how it felt to play in front of roughly 31,000 people who were baying for his team's blood and jeering loudly, Parray said that it acted as a source of confidence for him.

"The supporters of Mohun Bagan were chanting against us, but it still acted as a source of motivation for me. I thought, "Itne log aaye hai yahan pe. Inke saamne kuch acha kar ke dikhaana padega." (So many people have come to watch us play; I have to showcase my skills today.) The stadium is massive, and with so many people coming in, it becomes a surreal experience playing there. I also know that Salt Lake is a historic stadium; in fact, coach Thangboi Singto told us about it before the game," he added.

Sajad Parray has played a vital role for Hyderabad FC in the second phase of the season

Sajad Parray in action for Hyderabad in the Durand Cup earlier this season. (Hyd FC Media)

Sajad Parray has been phenomenal at right-back for the Nawabs this season. He has nailed the spot down ever since first playing there regularly in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Although he had played in the Durand Cup before the ISL this season, he could not get much of an opportunity given that Poojary was still at the club and was the first-choice starter.

Now that he has earned the confidence of his head coach Thangboi Singto and assistant coach Shameel Chembakath, it appears as if Parray will get a long rope; he has, by all means, earned it.

The former Indian Arrows player got the number of Moroccan winger Noah Sadaoui when FC Goa came visiting at the Maidaan earlier this month. He will be expected to play a sharp role against East Bengal's winger Nandhakumar Sekar.

Sajad Parray will be critical for Hyderabad against the Torchbearers on Saturday, and if he holds down one flank well, the hosts will stand a good chance of keeping a clean sheet.