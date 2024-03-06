Playing well yet not picking up points in previous games hurt and motivated us, says Hyderabad FC defender Mohammed Rafi | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC broke their 11-game losing streak when they finally picked up a point against NorthEast United in the 103rd game of the ISL in Gachibowli on Monday.

The mood in the dressing room was a celebratory one, as was shared by defender Mohammed Rafi - their real star in defence - whom Sportskeeda caught up with recently.

The joy of finally getting a point after so many games of ending up on the losing side was palpable, and Rafi was practically gushing when speaking to this correspondent.

"We were working hard for this! We could not get it done in the previous games, but now we finally managed to do so," Rafi said. "Now, the next target is to get a win and experience the feeling of getting three points for the first time this season.

"What hurt us a lot in the previous games was that we were playing very well, but somehow could not get any points. It feels amazing to break the losing streak."

Hyderabad are now preparing to go to Chennai to take on the Marina Machans on Saturday, March 9. This will be their last game before the international break this month.

"We are very happy in the dressing room. In the last few matches, we could not pick up points at all, and that was quite disappointing. However, with the point that we bagged here, our confidence has got a big boost, and we will be able to focus well on our next game before the international break - against Chennaiyin FC in Chennai," he added.

"If the others had not done well, I would not have been able to put up a good performance" - Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi warming up for Hyderabad FC. [Hyd FC]

Mohammed Rafi made a crucial performance on Monday, and one that helped the Yellow and Black keep NorthEast's rampaging attackers at bay till the final whistle blew.

After Hyderabad pulled two goals back by the 76th minute thanks to Makan Chothe and Joao Victor, the Highlanders woke up from their deep slumber and attacked the former's goalpost relentlessly.

However, this is where the center-back, along with his partner Alex Saji, fullbacks Jeremy Zohminghlua and Sajad Parray, and goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, concentrated hard and refused to let any ball go past them.

When commended about his stellar showing in the heart of the Nawabs' defence, the Ernakulam-born defender modestly played it down and credited the rest of his colleagues for standing by him in times of crisis.

"Along with me, Alex (Saji), Sajad (Parray), Jeremy (Zohminghlua) and Katti bhai (Laxmikant Kattimani) also put in a lot of hard work. If the others had not done well, I would not have been able to put up a good performance," said Rafi.

"Ultimately, it is a team game, and ours was a thorough team performance. Our defensive unit is very strong, and I feel happy playing with them. It is only because everyone in defence stood up that we did not concede more goals and took one point from this match," he signed off.