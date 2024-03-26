"Please resign!" - Fans erupt in frustration against Igor Stimac after India lose to Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

India failed to pick up a single point from their return fixture to Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 26. It seemed like a repeat of India's poor performance from Friday when the two sides played out a goalless draw in Abha.

Except this time, the pain stung deeper due to the loss. Despite Sunil Chhetri scoring in the 35th minute via a penalty, the Blue Tigers conceded two late goals in the second half and slumped to a disheartening defeat.

The man who has come under fire the most for today's dismal display is head coach Igor Stimac. A year ago, the Croatian tactician was viewed as a visionary, given how the team picked up multiple trophies. However, come 2024, and things look very different.

India have just one win in their last 10 matches, and their chances of qualifying to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers look bleak at the moment. It has inevitably culminated in an uproar against him on social media. Fans did not hold back on social media platform X after the loss.

Here are a few reactions:

The frustration had been building for over half a year since the disappointing King's Cup in Malaysia. India soon bowed out of two major continental tournaments as well, the Asian Games and the prestigious AFC Asian Cup.

This meant that the criticism for Igor Stimac was at an all-time high. His fast-paced football, as evinced before, seemed to have lost its punch. The players looked unimaginative with possession and tired without it.

The two games against the Lions of Khorassan seem to aptly encapsulate just how poor the football has been under Igor Stimac in recent months.

Here are some more reactions to the game:

India's road to Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers becomes steeper

The loss to Afghanistan makes India's group very exciting for the neutral and not so much for the Blue Tigers faithfuls. India will have to ensure a victory against Kuwait and hope for favorable results in the other matches if they are to move to the elusive next round.

With Qatar almost through to the next stage, the race for the second spot is potentially three-way with Afghanistan, Kuwait, and India. Not only will this spot take them to the next round, but it will also grant them direct qualification to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

If India fail to proceed, they will qualify for the third round of the Asian Cup Qualification. It's difficult to predict what Igor Stimac's future looks like with the Indian National Team, but it has never been cloudier.