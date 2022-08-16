"Praful Patel should be thrown in jail forever" - Twitterati furious at AIFF's ban by FIFA

In the aftermath of FIFA announcing the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the early hours of Tuesday, August 16, social media platforms saw supporters of the game expressing their anguish and disgust at the decision and the Indian administrative body.
Dark clouds of uncertainty have been looming over Indian football since the AIFF failed to hold its presidential re-election due in December 2020.
Earlier in the year, the Supreme Court stepped in, asking long-time AIFF President Praful Patel to step down. They also appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the day-to-day affairs until the elections were held. However, FIFA found the developments to be in violation of their global statute and decided to ban the AIFF.
The Indian football fraternity have directed their discontent towards Patel and blamed him for the dark days currently prevailing over Indian football.
Patel's third term as AIFF president ended in December 2020 but he extended his Executive Committee's term citing a Supreme Court case, which has been pending since 2017. The former Union Minister had opined that holding an election would amount to a 'contempt of court.'
Failing to hold elections for the first time in AIFF's 85-year-long history started the beginning of the fall for Indian football. Since his ousting, Patel has also been alleged to have arranged a letter from FIFA and AFC threatening a ban on India earlier in the month, the Indian Express reported.
Fans expressed their disgust at the longstanding AIFF president across all social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions:
Is there a clear road ahead for India to revoke the FIFA ban?
The implications of a suspension are grave and far-reaching. Both the men's and women's national teams will be immediately barred from participating in international tournaments and matches.
Meanwhile, the country is also on the brink of losing the hosting rights to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. If the hosting rights of the tournament are awarded to another nation, India's chances of participation might also be jeopardized as they sealed a berth in the competition by virtue of being the hosts and not by merit.
However, FIFA said that they are in constant contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and are still 'hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.'
For India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the goal is simple for now. Conduct the election promptly and welcome the new AIFF Executive Committee, made in accordance with the global statute, and revoke the suspension before September.
Football fans have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'interfere in the matter' and ensure that the ban is lifted as soon as possible.
If further prolonged, the ban could derail India's footballing structure and most importantly affect thousands of livelihoods.