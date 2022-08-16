"Praful Patel should be thrown in jail forever" - Twitterati furious at AIFF's ban by FIFA

In the aftermath of FIFA announcing the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the early hours of Tuesday, August 16, social media platforms saw supporters of the game expressing their anguish and disgust at the decision and the Indian administrative body.

Dark clouds of uncertainty have been looming over Indian football since the AIFF failed to hold its presidential re-election due in December 2020.

Earlier in the year, the Supreme Court stepped in, asking long-time AIFF President Praful Patel to step down. They also appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the day-to-day affairs until the elections were held. However, FIFA found the developments to be in violation of their global statute and decided to ban the AIFF.

Manas Singh @menacesingh FIFA suspend AIFF. What a sad day for Indian football. FIFA suspend AIFF. What a sad day for Indian football.

The Indian football fraternity have directed their discontent towards Patel and blamed him for the dark days currently prevailing over Indian football.

Patel's third term as AIFF president ended in December 2020 but he extended his Executive Committee's term citing a Supreme Court case, which has been pending since 2017. The former Union Minister had opined that holding an election would amount to a 'contempt of court.'

Failing to hold elections for the first time in AIFF's 85-year-long history started the beginning of the fall for Indian football. Since his ousting, Patel has also been alleged to have arranged a letter from FIFA and AFC threatening a ban on India earlier in the month, the Indian Express reported.

Fans expressed their disgust at the longstanding AIFF president across all social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions:

Joe Morrison @joefooty Sorry girls @praful_patel and his Biriyani boys let you down! (On Independence Day no less ) Sorry girls @praful_patel and his Biriyani boys let you down! (On Independence Day no less ) https://t.co/WUNJwqPwc2

#FIFABan #IndianFootball twitter.com/debapriya_deb/… Debapriya Deb @debapriya_deb Why can't anti-national activity law be invoked against all those whose deliberate sabotage resulted in this #FIFABan , brought disrepute to the nation & jeopardized the country's interest? #IndianFootball Why can't anti-national activity law be invoked against all those whose deliberate sabotage resulted in this #FIFABan, brought disrepute to the nation & jeopardized the country's interest? #IndianFootball Got to know that Praful Patel himself voted in FIFA in favour of the ban. Doesn't it qualify him as a traitor trying to "conspire against the interest of the nation"? Got to know that Praful Patel himself voted in FIFA in favour of the ban. Doesn't it qualify him as a traitor trying to "conspire against the interest of the nation"?#FIFABan #IndianFootball twitter.com/debapriya_deb/…

Today, Fifa bans India. Sorry but @praful_patel should be thrown in jail forever for him going to FIFA and begging to ban AIFF.Today, Fifa bans India. Sorry but @praful_patel should be thrown in jail forever for him going to FIFA and begging to ban AIFF. Today, Fifa bans India.

El Niño🇮🇳 @suppandiiii Though I already gave up a long ago but yeah, @praful_patel good day indeed...? Though I already gave up a long ago but yeah, @praful_patel good day indeed...?

Aishwarya Mudgil @AishwaryakiRai Prafful Patel is a rotten man. Takes some next level of evil to ruin Air India AND AIFF. Prafful Patel is a rotten man. Takes some next level of evil to ruin Air India AND AIFF.

YjR @YjReviews Corrupt FIFA Bans Corrupt AIFF

No blessing in disguise.

Players lose as always SHAME! Corrupt FIFA Bans Corrupt AIFFNo blessing in disguise.Players lose as always SHAME!

#PrafulPatelAudioTape Former AIFF president is now officially declared as scammer.Pradeep Bhandari Former AIFF president is now officially declared as scammer.Pradeep Bhandari#PrafulPatelAudioTape https://t.co/Cbjbhallfj

Joe Morrison @joefooty ( FIFA say it was unanimous) 🤔 Can someone tell me if @praful_patel in his capacity as a @FIFAcom council member, voted FOR a ban on his own country?( FIFA say it was unanimous) 🤔 Can someone tell me if @praful_patel in his capacity as a @FIFAcom council member, voted FOR a ban on his own country? 🇮🇳 ( FIFA say it was unanimous) 🤔

Is there a clear road ahead for India to revoke the FIFA ban?

The implications of a suspension are grave and far-reaching. Both the men's and women's national teams will be immediately barred from participating in international tournaments and matches.

Meanwhile, the country is also on the brink of losing the hosting rights to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. If the hosting rights of the tournament are awarded to another nation, India's chances of participation might also be jeopardized as they sealed a berth in the competition by virtue of being the hosts and not by merit.

However, FIFA said that they are in constant contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and are still 'hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.'

swapnomoy chakraborty @swapnomoychakr4 Honble prime minister @narendramodi please interfere in the matter and ensure free and fair election takes place at AIFF asap. Also please ensure FIFA ban is lifted before September so that we don't lose the rights of women's u-17 WC. Honble prime minister @narendramodi please interfere in the matter and ensure free and fair election takes place at AIFF asap. Also please ensure FIFA ban is lifted before September so that we don't lose the rights of women's u-17 WC.

For India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the goal is simple for now. Conduct the election promptly and welcome the new AIFF Executive Committee, made in accordance with the global statute, and revoke the suspension before September.

Football fans have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'interfere in the matter' and ensure that the ban is lifted as soon as possible.

If further prolonged, the ban could derail India's footballing structure and most importantly affect thousands of livelihoods.

