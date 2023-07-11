Punjab FC complete the signing of former Chennaiyin FC winger Prasanth K Mohan ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Newly-promoted Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Punjab FC have completed the signing of Prasanth Karuthadathkuni Mohan on a free transfer, a source close to the proceedings confirmed to Sportskeeda.

The 26-year-old winger was a free agent after his contract with Chennaiyin FC ended on June 1 earlier this year. Although the length of Prasanth's contract with Punjab FC is unknown, the Ludhiana-based club will be eager to tie him down for a couple of years.

The Kozhikode-born footballer joined the Marina Machans in 2022 after an impressive five-year spell with his local club Kerala Blasters FC. Despite the short stint, Prasanth had a significant influence on the Chennaiyin FC supporters. He made 15 appearances for them, registering a goal and an assist.

Prasanth's most memorable moment in the Chennai colors came when he scored at the Marina Arena against Bengaluru FC last season.

After graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy, Prasanth was roped in by the Blasters. He only made his professional debut with Chennai City FC in the I-league when Kerala Blasters sent him on loan. He has also previously represented India at U-17 and U-20 levels.

Prasanth K Mohan and his trickery on the flanks make him invaluable for Punjab FC

Traditionally a right winger, Prasanth K has been known to be a tricky customer on the flanks. His blistering pace, ability to make mazey runs, and utilization of pace are a few of the well-known facets of his gameplay.

Furthermore, Prasanth also has multiple seasons of ISL under his belt and will help an otherwise inexperienced Punjab FC squad in their debut season in the cash-rich league.

With an absolute marksman like Luka Majcen leading the line for the Warriors, the winger will be able to utilize his crossing abilities to the fullest.

Prasanth can also operate on both flanks and will open the door to innumerable possibilities when it comes to shaping the lineup for the upcoming season.

