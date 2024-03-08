"Punjab FC didn't deserve to win" - NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali after 0-1 loss to the Shers | ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC suffered a narrow 0-1 loss to Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai, Guwahati on Thursday, March 7.

Losing at home is never a good feeling, more so after you have dominated the game for major periods. Indeed, the Highlanders had 52 percent of the possession in the game.

Speaking to the media afterward, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali went as far as to say that Punjab FC did not deserve to win this game.

“Sometimes, football is really unfair. We didn't deserve to lose the game and Punjab FC didn't deserve to win. That's clear,” Benali said.

“Today, I'm proud of the players. We fought hard and played well. However, as we entered the final quarter, there was a lack of movement up front to capitalize on the chances we had created in that area,” he opined.

"Defensively, we did a good job" - Juan Pedro Benali

One of the reasons why NorthEast failed to capitalize on the chances they created for themselves was the absence of some of their star players, including striker Tomi Juric.

Hamza Regragui, another foreigner, is also sidelined due to an injury. Centre-back Asheer Akhtar was serving a suspension whereas Buanthanglun Samte was replaced by Tondonba Singh in the left-back position.

When asked if the absence of so many top players ruined their chances to compete with Punjab FC on a level footing, Benali responded in the affirmative.

"Of course! That's 40% of the team. Punjab FC's strength has always been Madih Talal, Luka (Majcen) and (Wilmar) Jordan, but today they couldn't replicate what they did in the other matches. Defensively, we did a good job,” said Benali.

NorthEast will now go to Mumbai to play their final game before the international break against Mumbai City FC on March 12.

The Highlanders continue to languish in the eighth spot of the league table with 20 points to their name.