Punjab FC make shock move for Kerala Blasters FC forward Bidyashagar Singh | ISL 2023-24

In an astonishing turn of events, newly-promoted Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Punjab FC are close to securing the services of Bidyashagar Singh from Kerala Blasters FC on a permanent deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, Sportskeeda can confirm.

A source close to the proceedings revealed that the talks between the two clubs involving the Indian center-forward took place after the friendly match on Sunday. The deal is in advanced stages and is likely to be finalized soon with the transfer deadline approaching thick and fast.

Bidyashagar joined the Blasters in August last year on a loan spell from Bengaluru FC. The Yellow Army decided to bring him on with a permanent contract soon after.

But the 25-year-old would only sparingly find himself on the pitch under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. He made just eight appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 season, assisting once.

Expand Tweet

Most recently, the Manipuri forward highlighted his pedigree when he scored a hattrick against Indian Army FT in the ongoing Durand Cup. Bidyashagar became the first Indian player to score a hat-trick for the Blasters in a major competition.

Given head coach Staikos Vergetis' affiliation with collaborating with young players, Punjab FC might be the perfect destination for the former TRAU FC starlet to regain his form and rejuvenate his career.

A look at Bidyashagar Singh's footballing journey so far

A product of the East Bengal's youth academy, Bidyashagar Singh rose to prominence with his performances for the Red and Gold Brigade. Unsurprisingly, he was promoted to the senior squad soon after and made his I-League debut in October 2018.

In 2020, he joined the I-League outfit TRAU FC where he had a blistering season from the get-go. Bidyashagar scored 12 goals in the season and finished as the top-scorer in the competition. Soon Bengaluru FC came hunting for his signature and snapped him up on a three-year deal.

But quite like his spell with the Blasters, the youngster found himself warming the benches on most occasions. He made just three appearances for the Blues in the ISL 2021-22 season, playing just nine minutes.

As mentioned earlier, his spell with Kerala Blasters hasn't been as fruitful as many would've expected but the Shers would be eager to break the chain.