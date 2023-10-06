Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC share spoils in an enthralling encounter | ISL 2023-24 

Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 6. NorthEast United FC opened the scoring in the first half, thanks to Parthib Gogoi. Meanwhile, Melroy Assisi netted Punjab FC's first goal at home in the second half to secure a point.

Both these teams arrived at this game on the back of contrasting forms. The home side failed to register any points on the board, while the Highlanders had a resounding 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their last game.

Staikos Vergitis named a few changes to his side following their defeat to FC Goa. Consequently, Punjab FC started on the front foot, dominating possession in the early stages. However, they were restricted to half-chances, as NorthEast United defended resolutely.

The first clear-cut chance arrived around the 20th-minute mark when Punjab’s Madih Talal tested the NorthEast United defense. A quick throw caught the Highlanders off guard, but Mohammed Ali Bemammer came through with a crucial block, denying Talal's powerful shot and preventing a certain goal.

The game soon became an end-to-end affair, with Nestor Albiach’s effort for NorthEast United almost finding the back of the net. It was debutant Dimitrios Chatziisaias who made a goal-saving stop this time around to keep the score level.

Albiach had another significant opportunity on the breakaway towards the stroke of half-time. However, his strike from the edge of the penalty box stuck the post and unfortunately deflected away from the goal.

The visitors' late pressure ultimately bore paid dividends when Tondonba Singh was fouled in the penalty box, prompting the referee to immediately award a penalty. Romain Philippoteaux stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Ravi Kumar delivered a remarkable save to keep the scores level.

However, there was one last twist before the break. Parthib Gogoi continued his fine form by replicating the same goal-scoring pattern seen in his previous two games. He found himself in space near the edge of the penalty area and skillfully curled the ball into the net to give NorthEast United a deserving lead.

Punjab FC equalize in the second half to secure their first point in the Indian Super League

The second half picked up right where both teams had left off, with the match maintaining its open and end-to-end nature.

Around the hour mark, Juan Mera had the initial opportunity of the half when he beat Phalguni Singh in midfield and unleashed a long-range shot. However, Mirshad Michu was in the right place at the right time to, parry the strike away from the goal.

Punjab’s persistent efforts finally translated into a goal in the 63rd minute from a set-piece situation. Mera’s delivery found an unmarked Melroy Assisi in the penalty box, who precisely slotted the ball into the back of the net to level the proceedings.

Following the goal, the momentum shifted in the home side’s favor, with Brandon forcing a crucial save from Mirshad Michu from close range. Vergitis also brought in Nikhil Prabhu in place of Amarjit Singh Kiyam to reinforce the midfield, and the decision unquestionably yielded positive results.

The match hit a stalemate as both teams found it challenging to fashion clear scoring opportunities in the final quarter of the game.

Both teams will be certainly pleased with the result. Punjab FC earned their first point of the season and NorthEast United FC would be content with a point away from their home.