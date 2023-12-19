Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won match 56 of ISL 2023-24 

Debutants Punjab FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday to clinch their first-ever ISL victory.

The much-anticipated win marked a significant turnaround for the Shers, ending their 10-match winless streak.

French midfielder Madih Talal emerged as the hero for Punjab FC, delivering a stellar performance, exhibiting strong composure in the midfield, and providing the attacking links.

Talal's 56th-minute goal proved decisive as his powerful right-footed shot from the right flank left Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder with no chance.

In the 20th minute, a promising moment unfolded for Punjab FC as Madih Talal attempted a left-footed shot from the center of the box, brilliantly set up by Luka Majcen's well-timed through ball. However, Debijit made a crucial save, denying Punjab FC an early lead.

Fast forward to the 36th minute, and Talal once again took center stage with a daring bicycle kick inside the box. Despite the audacity and precision of the attempt, the ball struck the crossbar, leaving the stadium in awe of the Frenchman's skills.

While Punjab FC had their fair share of opportunities, Chennaiyin FC, also rolled up their sleeves and moved well in attacking transitions but couldn't break the deadlock.

The match, however, was not without its drama, particularly from the perspective of Chennaiyin FC. In the 14th minute, Connor Shields missed a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead, failing to convert a close-range chance created by Jordan Murray and Ninthoi.

Chennaiyin FC also had two goals disallowed during the game. In the 19th minute, Ryan Edwards found the net from Crivellaro's corner kick, only for the referee to rule it out for a foul against Shields for obstructing the goalkeeper.

The second disallowed goal occurred in stoppage time when Murray headed the ball into the back of the net. The referee once again intervened, attributing a foul to the Chennaiyin FC player for impeding the goalkeeper

Despite the contentious decisions, the Shers' resolute defense held firm, with the likes of Metei and Lhungdim giving the Chennaiyin FC's attack no room.

Talal's relentless attacks had drawn the attention of the Chennaiyin FC defense, creating space for other Punjab FC players. The introduction of Krishnananda Singh and Brandon Vanlalremdika bolstered Punjab FC's efforts as they maintained control over the game until the final whistle.

"We had good offensive actions against a very good team with good players" - Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC's historic win against Chennaiyin FC marked a turning point for the debutants, with Talal stealing the spotlight.

Punjab head coach Staikos Vergetis praised his team for moving well in attacking transitions.

"We had good offensive actions against a very good team with good players. Fast and quality players. We took advantage of many offensive transitions when we intercepted many balls. We went into offensive transitions in very good conditions,” he said at the post-match press conference.

On the other hand, the defeat puts Channiyin FC in a challenging position as they will look to regroup for their upcoming clash against Mumbai City FC.