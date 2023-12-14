Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won Match 52 of the ISL 2023-24? 

Kerala Blasters FC secured a vital 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in an ISL 2023-24 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The game was certainly cagey from the outset, but Dimitrios Diamantakos’ penalty in the second half proved decisive in ensuring his team’s sixth win of the season.

The pre-game discussions predominantly revolved around the absence of Adrian Luna due to an injury. Alongside Luna, the Blasters faced several setbacks, with players like Aibhanba Dohling, Jeakson Singh, and Danish Farooq also unavailable.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, were seeking their maiden ISL victory. Despite facing challenges throughout the season, the newly promoted side have displayed moments of promise in recent weeks, even though the results may suggest otherwise.

Even in Luna’s absence, it was the Blasters who started on the ascendancy, with 20-year-old Mohammed Aimen’s effort hitting the woodwork as early as the second minute. This early chance set the tone, with the visitors dominating possession and pushing Punjab FC back.

However, despite territorial control, Kerala Blasters had difficulties in the final third, partly due to the Shers defending with numbers in the penalty area. At the end of the first half, chances were few and far between the sides, with neither side managing a shot on target.

Dimitrios Diamantakos’ goal proves vital for Kerala Blasters FC

The start to the second half mirrored the first, but this time, Kerala Blasters finally breached Punjab FC’s defense and found the back of the net.

Aimen was cynically brought down by Khaiminthang Lhungdim in the penalty area and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Diamantakos stepped up and calmly converted the resulting spot-kick to help his side take the lead.

Maintaining their dominance, the Blasters came close to doubling their lead around the hour mark. In a matter of seconds, they struck the woodwork twice. Initially, Vibin Mohanan’s 25-yard curling free-kick beat Kiran Kumar in goal but hit the post, and it was followed by Marko Leskovic’s looping header from the rebound, which narrowly missed the target.

Trailing by a goal, Punjab FC began committing men forward in the final quarter of the game. Head coach Staikos Vergitis also introduced Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil to partner Luka Majcen in the hopes of securing that vital goal.

But despite their efforts, the Blasters were resolute at the back to secure all three points, putting them level on points with league leaders FC Goa.

On the other hand, Punjab FC remained rooted at the bottom half of the table and continued their winless run in the ISL games. While they have shown their ability to compete against top-tier teams, the Shers have struggled to make an impact in the final third.

However, the return of Jordan Gil should bring about positive improvements in the final two games before the break.