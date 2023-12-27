Punjab FC vs Odisha FC result today: Who won ISL 2023-24 match?

Odisha FC climbed to third in the standings with a 1-0 victory over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the ISL 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26. A first-half strike from Roy Krishna ended up separating the two sides.

After a disappointing attacking display in their goalless draw against East Bengal FC in the previous fixture, Odisha FC manager Sergio Lobera included the striker duo of Krishna and Diego Mauricio in his starting lineup. Punjab FC weren't overwhelmed by the firepower frontline, at least initially, and maintained a tidy defensive line.

However, in defiance of the Shers' defensive sturdiness, Odisha maintained their finesse and calmness throughout the initial period of frustration. Once the hosts let their guard down in the 21st minute, the Juggernauts capitalized right away, helped by an inch-perfect weighted pass from Princeton Rebello to release Isak Ralte down the left flank. The winger took his time on the ball and cut the ball back for Roy Krishna, who slammed it home to take the lead.

A momentary lapse had cost the newly promoted outfit, but they rallied on as Samuel Kynshi threatened the OFC defense with a long-range effort. But the shot flew wide as the Juggernauts reacted with another threatening move from Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian marksman had beaten the keeper, but his shot kissed the crossbar and was deflected wide.

Just before the half-time break, Madih Talal, the hero of Punjab's maiden victory, had Odisha's defense gasping for air with a vicious strike from outside the box. Luckily for Lobera's men, it sailed narrowly wide of the target.

Odisha FC hold on to lead in second-half

The Juggernauts had a fiery start to the second half with Narender Gahlot scoring the rebound after Ahmed Jahouh's initial free-kick effort was parried away. However, what seemed like the cushion was quickly ruled out for an offside on Krishna in the build-up.

Punjab struggled to dominate the proceedings even while chasing the match, and the Kalinga Warriors were comfortable for most parts. However, their outing was slightly marred when Princeton Rebello went off injured at the hour mark.

After five minutes of additional minutes, the referee finally brought the night to an end, as Punjab's euphoria of their maiden victory was halted. Odisha FC will now host Jamshedpur FC on December 29, whereas the first half of the ISL season for Punjab FC has come to an end with this match.