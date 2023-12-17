Rajasthan FC edge past NEROCA in a goal fest | I-League 2023-24

The high-stakes I-League 2023 match between NEROCA and Rajasthan FC at Kalyani Stadium on Saturday saw Rajasthan registering their second win of the season. While NEROCA missed their third win by a narrow margin, the match kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

The clash saw its opening goal with Rajasthan striker Syed Suhail Pasha scoring in the 24th minute, which gave his side a 1-0 lead. As added time ticked on, Dario Junior's own goal restored parity.

However, NEROCA had no time to react as Rajasthan found the net in the very next minute. This time, midfielder Lalchungnunga Chhangte had the luck.

At half-time, the score was 2-1 as NEROCA trailed. As expected, the second half intensified with both teams looking to elevate themselves on the points table. Rajasthan's striker Richardson Kwaku Denzell added another goal for his side in the 53rd minute, giving the team a 3-1 lead.

While the lead started getting on NEROCA's nerves, Ansumana Kromah brought some relief with a goal in the 81st minute. The closely contested game with a scoreline of 3-2 after that goal saw another one in the 84th minute as Rajasthan's Richardson came to the fore. He gave his team a 4-2 lead.

However, just two minutes later, striker David Singh found the net. After seven minutes of injury time, the match concluded in Rajasthan's favor, at 4-3.

Notably, NEROCA's defender Monoranjan Singh and Rajasthan FC's midfielder Jacob John Kattookaren were the only two players to receive cautionary yellow cards from the referee.

NEROCA and Rajasthan FC struggle in points table

As a result of the defeat, NEROCA have slipped down to the 11th spot. Having featured in 10 games, they have emerged victorious only on two occasions, which gives them seven points. They now have three consecutive defeats and are set to face Mohammedan SC on December 24.

On the other hand, Rajasthan FC are just a spot above them, having bagged their second win of the season. They have maintained nine points and are set to face TRAU on December 22.