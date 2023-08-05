Rajasthan United FC and Bodoland FC shared the spoils in their opening game of the Durand Cup, as rain disrupted proceedings at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Saturday. The Dessert Warriors managed to take an early second-half lead, but the match was brought to a halt in the 54th minute and never resumed.

The side from Rajasthan dominated the possession in the early stages but struggled to penetrate through Bodoland’s well-organized setup.

But they had the game's first significant opportunity from a set-piece scenario, as Lalchungnunga's inswinging corner created problems, with even the goalkeeper being deceived. However, Bodoland FC's defense came to the rescue, clearing skipper Hardik Bhatt's effort off the goal line.

William was certainly Rajasthan United’s best player in the opening quarter of the game, as he posed problems with his skillful dribbling. The wet conditions further added to the challenge, as players grappled to maintain control of the ball.

However, Bodoland weathered the early storm and began growing into the game. Their talisman Ansumana Kromah had a golden opportunity to put his team ahead. A well-executed through ball from the midfield found Kromah, but to everyone's surprise, he failed to find the target with his shot.

As the hosts kept up the momentum in the latter stages of the half, winger Arjun came agonizingly close to scoring. His strike from the left flank narrowly missed the target, leaving goalkeeper Sachin Jha relieved.

Arjun had another opportunity in stoppage time of the half, but his left-footed attempt struck the post and went out of play once more. The entertaining first half ended goalless, despite both sides having their fair share of chances.

Rajasthan United FC take the lead but wet conditions abandon the game

After a lackluster end to the first half, Rajasthan United displayed renewed determination in the second and they took the lead just one minute in. William Pauliankhunm, who was certainly the standout performer in the initial 45 minutes, was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring.

Bodoland, however, maintained their attacking form and came close to finding the net once more. A delightful chipped pass from the flanks reached Kromah, but Sachin Jha's brilliant fingertip save denied the Liberian striker, leaving the hosts still searching for their first Durand Cup goal.

The weather conditions further worsened, with the pitch filling up with water and the game had to be halted midway through the second half. Eventually, the match was abandoned, resulting in both teams sharing a point.

Looking ahead, Rajasthan United FC is scheduled to face Odisha FC on August 11, while Bodoland FC will compete against Indian Army FT on August 17.