Rajasthan United FC fail to open account against Indian Arrows

Rajasthan United FC played host to the Indian Arrows in the I-League on Wednesday. Having secured only a point in their last game, the former looked to get back on track with a win in this game. Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows were looking to avoid another defeat after a 4-0 loss at the hands of Mohammedan SC.

The match started with Francesc Bonet's side dominating possession. Pedro Manzi could have scored an early goal in the 7th minute but the striker's shot went over the crossbar, allowing the Indian Arrows some breathing space. Venkatesh Shanmugam's had a howler minutes later that allowed Pedro to gain a scoring opportunity.

However, the goalkeeper was alert and came off his line to make the clearance. Rajasthan United FC's Uruguayan forward had another when the team set themselves up for a counter-attack only to see the chance go begging for a finish.

Indian Arrows had one opportunity come their way in the 18th minute when forward Parthib Sunder Gogoi tried to curl one in. His attempt was wide of the mark and the game remained goal-less.

Rajasthan United FC's goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy did not have a hard time under the crossbar. His opponents hardly carved out chances for themselves in the final third.

The game has steadily developed into a battle between the midfielders. Venkatesh's defensive setup was enough to frustrate the opponents, who kept trying to create a clear-cut chance on goal but were unable to.

Indian Arrows frustrate Rajasthan United FC

Rajasthan United FC forward Pedro Manzi did everything necessary to get his side ahead but could not do the damage. The striker tried to set up teammate Alocious but his passing was a little too heavy.

Minutes later, Pedro himself had another chance created for him by Ricky Shabong but nothing came of it. Syed Zahid, the Indian Arrows custodian, held his ground well as he was continuously bombarded with attacks.

As the half progressed, signs of fatigue began to show amongst both sets of players and cramps caused the game to halt on many occasions. Francesc Bonet's side had two more chances that were not converted.

His midfielders passed the ball around pretty well before carving out a chance for Pedro Manzi. The forward's attempt was pushed away by Syed Zahid in goal. The second chance came to Flan Gomes, whose shot was well wide of the mark.

Rajasthan United FC had 60% of the possession during the game but failed to capitalize on the chances that came their way. A few more chances came their way towards the end of the game but the lack of a final finish kept the scoreboard stagnant.

Venkatesh's young guns put on a great defensive display to keep their opponents at bay and collect a single point from the fixture. The scoreline could have been different if Francesc Bonet's team took the chances they had.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar