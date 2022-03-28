Rajasthan United FC's head coach feels the team deserves to score more goals in the I-League

Rajasthan United FC will be up against in-form Gokulam Kerala FC in their next I-League encounter. The debutants have made a decent start to their campaign, steadily growing into the tournament.

Their last match against other debutants, Kenkre FC, ended in a goal-less draw. Francesc Bonet's side will now look to upset the reigning champions in their bid to climb up the table.

Head coach Francesc Bonet and forward Gyamar Nikum addressed the media ahead of their enticing clash against the Malabarians. Bonet displayed confidence while talking about his team's problems, stating they would be gone soon. He said:

"I think we lack goals but we do not lack the ability to create chances. That's why I am not worried because we created a lot of chances and surely the goals will come."

The Spaniard claimed that youngster Gyamar Nikum, who was beside him, will be a bigger star if he continues working in the manner he is. In this regard, he said:

"I have known him well for the last three months. I told him that if he works hard and keeps his feet on the ground, he can be vital."

Rajasthan United FC head coach intends on sticking to his plans

The debutants have not conceded too many goals in their I-League campaign so far. Francesc Bonet believes that it is due to the style of play he has implemented in the players. He explained:

"I think the reason behind us not giving away too many goals is not because we defended well. We have been attacking our opponents right from the start in all our games so far."

The Spaniard also believes that his side have not focused on their opponents while deciding how to approach games. According to the Rajasthan head coach, the position of their opponents in the league table does not affect how the side approaches games.

