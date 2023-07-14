Rajasthan United FC's Melroy Assisi set to join ISL debutants Punjab FC

Newly-promoted ISL outfit Punjab FC, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab FC, have acquired the services of center-back Melroy Assisi from Rajasthan United FC, a source confirmed to Sportskeeda.

The highly-touted center-back will join the Warriors on a three-year contract, which will keep him at the club till 2026.

"Multiple clubs were interested in signing Melroy, but the player considered where he would get the maximum game time," the source said.

As reported by Sportskeeda earlier, the likes of NorthEast United FC, East Bengal, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, and even his former club Chennaiyin FC, were all interested in Melroy.

However, the Dubai-born defender will now make his debut in the ISL with the newcomers next season. Given the 24-year-old had two more years of contract at Rajasthan United, expectedly, there will be some transfer fee involved in the deal.

Melroy Assisi is expected to be a perfect fit at Punjab FC

Melroy Assisi, rooted in determination and perseverance, has agriculturally and steadily risen through the ranks.

After moving to India from the United Arab Emirates, Melroy resided in Vasai-Virar, a municipality near Mumbai. Opportunities were limited given his surrounding but he joined the youth setup of Mumbai FC to kick start his professional career.

But after Mumbai FC disbanded in 2015, Assisi had to continue his footballing journey with Union Bank of India. He further honed his skills and showcased his dedication during stints with RF Young Champs, Chennaiyin FC's youth team, and ARA FC.

Throughout his journey, he embraced the role of a diligent worker, making the most of every minute he spent on the pitch.

It was at Rajasthan United where Assisi truly blossomed and emerged as a standout player, attracting attention from several ISL clubs. Throughout the 2022-23 season, he was one of the first names on the team sheet for the Desert Warriors and was appointed as one of the club captains.

In Melroy, Punjab will hence find a level-headed, composed, and most importantly, defensively astute athlete. Given it's their maiden season in the top-tier league, the club will be eyeing to be competitive, and signings of this nature are a testament to their ambitions.

