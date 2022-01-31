Rajasthan United FC sign former Chennai City FC striker Pedro Manzi

I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC have signed Spanish striker Pedro Manzi. The club confirmed the news on their social media handles on Sunday.

Manzi made his I-League debut with Chennai City FC during the 2018-19 edition of the tournament, scoring 26 goals from 23 appearances.

Having played for a Japan-based club next, Pedro returned to India to join Mohammedan Sporting Club. He found the net for them on six occasions from eight matches during the 2020/21 I-League season.

The 33-year-old was next part of Bengaluru United FC for five months and will now join Rajasthan United FC on a free transfer.

Pedro Manzi's addition will bolster the club's attacking unit. He has already played in the I-League and will thus know how to get past the opponent defenders.

Rajasthan United FC rope in Ricky Shabong from ATK Mohun Bagan

Rajasthan United FC have also signed young Indian midfielder Ricky Shabong from ATK Mohun Bagan. He started his early playing days with Royal Wahingdoh FC before making a move to the Indian Arrows.

Ricky played 16 matches for the team between 2019 and 2020 in the I-League before joining Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan. However, he failed to make a single appearance for the Kolkata-based club during his stint with the Mariners.

The Meghalaya-born footballer played 32 games for India Under-17 side between 2017 and 2018. He currently plays for the India Under-20 team, having appeared in seven matches so far. Overall, the 19-year-old has scored a couple of goals for the national side.

Ricky is among the upcoming footballing talents in the country. He'll look to make the best use of the opportunity and make a name for himself on the Indian football circuit.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee