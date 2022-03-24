×
Create
Notifications

"Rajasthan United are a good team"- Kenkre FC head coach ahead of their I-League clash against Rajasthan United FC

Kenkre FC players in a training session for the I-League (Image Courtesy- Kenkre Football Club Instagram)
Kenkre FC players in a training session for the I-League (Image Courtesy- Kenkre Football Club Instagram)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 24, 2022 06:21 PM IST
News

Kenkre FC will lock horns with Rajasthan United FC in their next outing in the I-League. The side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the in-form Mohammedan SC.

Head coach Akhil Kothari and skipper Al Azhar Delhiwala addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their next I-League encounter. Akhil displayed positivity while answering questions about his approach against Rajasthan United.

He said:

"Rajasthan United are a good team. They are champions of the I-League qualifiers and they've been doing well so far. They won against Churchill Brothers. I am sure they will come out strong against us. But we have shown some improvements against Mohammedan SC and will look to carry them into our next game."

Kenkre FC's head coach reflected on his side's performance against current league leaders Mohammedan SC. He said:

"As you know, Mohammedan is a team at the top of the table and are also possible title contenders. The scoreline in the match against us will tell you the same story. We played well and created chances but we should have capitalized on those opportunities to establish ourselves. But it was a good lesson against a tough opponent."

Kenkre FC skipper aiming for a win against Rajasthan United FC

Skipper Al Azhar Delhiwala seeks to go for all three points against Rajasthan United in order to establish themselves as a strong side in the competition. On this note, he said:

"We will be looking to get all three points against Rajasthan United FC. We're going to face them with a very positive approach."
Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how the Mumbai-based outfit plan their approach against a defensively stable Rajasthan United.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी