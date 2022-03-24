"Rajasthan United are a good team"- Kenkre FC head coach ahead of their I-League clash against Rajasthan United FC

Kenkre FC will lock horns with Rajasthan United FC in their next outing in the I-League. The side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the in-form Mohammedan SC.

Head coach Akhil Kothari and skipper Al Azhar Delhiwala addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their next I-League encounter. Akhil displayed positivity while answering questions about his approach against Rajasthan United.

He said:

"Rajasthan United are a good team. They are champions of the I-League qualifiers and they've been doing well so far. They won against Churchill Brothers. I am sure they will come out strong against us. But we have shown some improvements against Mohammedan SC and will look to carry them into our next game."

Kenkre FC's head coach reflected on his side's performance against current league leaders Mohammedan SC. He said:

"As you know, Mohammedan is a team at the top of the table and are also possible title contenders. The scoreline in the match against us will tell you the same story. We played well and created chances but we should have capitalized on those opportunities to establish ourselves. But it was a good lesson against a tough opponent."

Kenkre FC skipper aiming for a win against Rajasthan United FC

Skipper Al Azhar Delhiwala seeks to go for all three points against Rajasthan United in order to establish themselves as a strong side in the competition. On this note, he said:

"We will be looking to get all three points against Rajasthan United FC. We're going to face them with a very positive approach."

It will be interesting to see how the Mumbai-based outfit plan their approach against a defensively stable Rajasthan United.

