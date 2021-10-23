Rajat Mishra- "Rajasthan United wants to reach ISL on merit basis"

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 ends today with Rajasthan United FC facing Kenkre FC. This brings an end to the 9-team tournament consisting of two rounds. The group stage saw the top two teams from each group progress to the final round.

Delhi FC, Kenkre FC, Madan Maharaj FC and Rajasthan United FC were the four teams to battle it out in the final round. After two matchdays, Rajasthan United FC are in pole position to be promoted to the I-League with the team just needing a draw against Kenkre FC in the last match.

Sportskeeda caught up with Rajat Mishra, president of Rajasthan United, to talk about the club's formation, their ambitions and his outlook on the ongoing qualifiers campaign and more. Being from a non-footballing state like Rajashan, things have not been easy for Mr. Mishra and his team. He said:

"To start with the situation of football in Rajasthan, from 2007 to 2016 the Association was banned due to several reasons. Even now things are not at all better. For example, the state league was conducted in the month of August- 8 teams were there in the league and 7 matches were played in 8 days."

"Better not to talk about the accommodation and food provided by the association, though tournament fees and all other expenses were borne by the clubs (50,000 /- fees plus 1 lac for food and accommodation). Is there anything more to reveal about the state of football in the state?"

Mishra continued, sharing the story behind the formation of the club.

"Honestly speaking, it was purely accidental. In the year 2018, the idea was floated by Mr. Kamal Singh Saroha(founder) only to compete in the state league. That is how the club was formed by the name JECRC FC, later on renamed as Rajasthan United FC."

For clubs based out of such regions, the onus of developing talent falls on them too. Rajasthan United, with a full-fledged academy, has a robust youth system which allows youth players to break into the senior team. Speaking about the same, Mishra said:

"The owners are totally committed towards upbringing football in the state as they have been looked upon by many young talented football players all over the state. They have been getting requests and suggestions from all over the state to start an academy along with a club where talented players can have a platform to show their talent. The results are there for everyone to see. Never in the history of the state has any club reached this far at the national level, thus giving a chance to all the players to show their talent at the national level."

The match against Kenkre can decide Rajasthan United's fate in Indian football

Rajasthan United FC did not enter the tournament as favorites and fans were not expecting the club to reach this far. Rajat Mishra's goals for this campaign were fairly simple - to have a respectable standing in the tournament and get people talking about the club.

To achieve the same, the team were training in Goa before going to Bengaluru for the tournament. Safe to say. these aims have been achieved. Rajasthan United FC is the talk of the football community after their performance in the I-League Qualifiers. Not everything is sailing smoothly for the club, though.

Mishra spoke about the financial problems faced by them. He said:

"As of now, the focus is on I-League qualification for the coming season. God willing, if that happens, the management plans to stay in the league and has plans to go for ISL by the year 2024 on a merit basis. As of now the club does not have any financial backing from any corporate house, its all being done by the owners."

"It is pertinent to mention that the residential academy is doing very well and after this spectacular performance, many enquires are coming in. A platform is being created for the academy players to work hard and get into the RUFC senior team. The club has long-term plans to uplift the plight of football in Rajasthan, provided the club has support from various stakeholders."

The match between Rajasthan United and Kenkre can go on to decide the fate of football in Rajasthan.

