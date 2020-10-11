Ranjit Bajaj reveals his secret mantra of spotting talent in Indian Football

Whether you love him or hate him, one has to admit that Ranjit Bajaj's knack for spotting talent is unparalleled. The Minerva Academy has won the AIFF U-16 Youth League thrice, apart from winning the U-13 and U-18 Leagues each once under his ownership.

Scouting a good set of players is of paramount importance to winning youth leagues in the country. While a lot of academies and clubs restrict themselves to the big cities, Ranjit Bajaj doesn't stop there as he believes real talent lies in the remote parts of the country.

A lot of players can't travel to the big cities at a young age as their parents have to miss a day's work and manage transport. The trial and lodging fees further aggravate their problem.

Speaking to Indranil Basu at SKLive, Ranjit Bajaj said:

"We make sure there are no trial fees and cover as many areas as possible. For example, now we are conducting trials in West Bengal. I know the transport is closed and people from North 24 Parganas, Howrah, or Hooghly won't be able to attend trials in Kolkata. I know the talent is there. So, we make sure Kolkata trials means five different venues. So, all the districts are covered and everyone gets a chance."

Ranjit Bajaj on discovering Bikash Yumnam

Excited and proud to share that our player #BikashYumnam has been featured in @guardian's prestigious "Next Generation" list of “60 of the Best Young Talents in the World Football!” Bikash is the only Indian to make it to the coveted list!!#PunjabFC #IndianFootball #football pic.twitter.com/T8hprRsFlO — RoundGlass Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) October 9, 2020

India U-19 defender Bikash Yumnam recently found his name in the Guardian's Next Generation 2020 list. The Manipuri lad doesn't hail from the capital city but from a remote village of Lilong Chajin. Ranjit Bajaj made sure his region was covered so that he could get an opportunity to showcase his talent.

India U-19 defender Bikash Yumnam

"When I go to Manipur, I make sure I go to all districts. Even if it's 100 km, it is 12-13 hours by road. Bikash Yumnam hails from a village in the outskirts, not from Imphal. Even Hormipam, the other center-back in Indian Arrows. He, too, came from a small village. Unless you go to these remote villages, you won't find the real talent," Ranjit Bajaj signed off.