Real Kashmir FC rout Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 courtesy of a Gnohere Krizo's brace | I-League 2023-24

Real Kashmir FC made light work of Gokulam Kerala FC in their I-League 2023-24 home fixture at the TRC Football Turf on Monday, December 11.

Gokulam Kerala FC served the game on a platter to the home side after their defence froze on a frosty morning and committed numerous blunders. Meanwhile, Gnohere Krizo emerged as the star for the Snow Leopards with a brace. Jeremy Laldinpuia also registered his name on the scoresheet with a goal in the second half.

Real Kashmir FC started the game brilliantly after the visitors took some time to settle down in the cold weather. The first goal came in the 31st minute through Gnohere Krizo after the goalkeeper Devansh Dabas fumbled a harmless backpass from defender Vikas.

Krizo was alert to the situation and he made Dabas pay for his howler by slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Real Kashmir FC scored two goals in the second half to stay strong in the title race

The home side scored the second goal in the 59th minute courtesy of another howler from Devansh Dabas. Jeremy Laldinpuia carried the ball forward from the left flank before dribbling past the defender and taking a shot at the goal.

The goalkeeper should have collected the ball but it slipped through his hands and went past the goal-line. Six minutes later, The Malabarians' defence crumbled once again to gift a third goal to the home team.

Gokulam Kerala's defender tried to break Real Kashmir FC's attack and headed the ball towards fellow defender Vikas. However, the latter failed to control the ball properly and Gnohere Krizo was alert to the situation to complete his brace.

Meanwhile, the home team defended well and never allowed Gokulam Kerala FC any space in the final third. They ensured a smooth 3-0 victory for Real Kashmir FC to put pressure on the Mohammedan SC (1st) and Sreenidi Deccan (2nd) in the title race. They are three points behind both sides in third place.