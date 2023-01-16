Real Kashmir sign Ghanaian defender Richard Osei Agyemang

I-League club Real Kashmir have acquired the services of Ghanaian defender Richard Osei Agyemang on a free transfer, Sportskeeda can confirm.

Real Kashmir had five foreign players in their ranks ahead of the January transfer window. However, they have since strengthened their squad with the additions of Nuriddin Davronov and Ernest Boateng.

It appears the Snow Leopards are keen to bolster their ranks further as they have secured the services of yet another foreign player. Sportskeeda has learned that they have signed Agyemang on a deal until the end of the season.

The Ghanaian, who is a central defender by trade, will now add to Mehrajuddin Wadoo's options in defense. He will now be determined to lead Real Kashmir to I-League glory this season.

Agyemang previously plied his trade for Ghanaian outfit Ashanti Gold SC, based in the gold mining town of Obuasi. He made 55 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring two goals in the process.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Kashmir outfit now have eight foreign players on their books. At least two players could thus be on their way out of the club in the coming days.

Lamine Moro, Real Kashmir's only other foreign defender, is speculated to be a candidate to leave the club to make room for Agyemang. He has made eight I-League appearances for Wadoo's side this season, scoring two goals in the process, but was left out of the squad in their last two matches.

Boateng's arrival is expected to see one of the Snow Leopards' two other foreign forwards leave the club. Nuhu Seidu Issahak is tipped to depart, having been left out of the squad in their last two games, with a return to Kerala Premier League side Golden Threads mooted.

Real Kashmir sit fourth in the I-League table

Wadoo's Real Kashmir are currently placed fourth in the I-League 2022-23 table. They have 18 points to their name, having won five, and drawn and lost three each of their 11 matches so far.

The Srinagar-based club are notably five points behind table-toppers RoundGlass Punjab, who are managed by Staikos Vergetis. The Warriors also have a game in hand which allows them to extend their lead further.

With an Indian Super League (ISL) promotion up for grabs, clubs are determined to win the I-League this term. With 11 more matches remaining, Kashmir will be hopeful that the signings of the likes of Agyemang will help them climb further up the ladder.

