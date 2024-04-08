Reliance Foundation Young Champs defeat Mumbai City FC to win the Mumbai Regional Final

Reliance Foundation Young Champs displayed sheer dominance over Mumbai City FC on the final day of the Mumbai Regional Round of the Dream Sports Championship at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai. They won the match by a 5-0 margin.

Anish Tembulkar was the first to find the net in the 14th minute of the game to take an early. Later, Mushub Bin Yakoob joined the party with a goal in the 21st minute. Later in the second half, Konthoujam Kingson, in the 49th minute, secured the team’s third goal.

Sakib Shaikh registered the fourth goal of the game in the 71st minute while Anish returned strongly in the last 10 minutes to secure his second and team’s fifth goal.

Moving into the details of the game, RFYC dominated the proceedings of the game with their ball possession and rarely allowed the opposition to have their fair share. Right from their phenomenal passing ability to dribbling skills, Young Champs were ahead of the game in all aspects to keep constant pressure on the opposition defenders.

The right winger Mohammed Sakib Shaikh, who showcased his brilliance on the field, was adjudged the player of the match in the final.

“It was really a good game for us. We followed our plan to the point. The plan was simple, keep possession and put pressure on the defenders by constant attacks. Once we started doing that, we had more space and we created several goal-scoring opportunities,” Sakib said in a press release.

RYFC did not conceded a single goal in the campaign

Reliance Foundation Young Champs finished in the standings of Group A with nine points, securing a hat-trick of wins, while Mumbai City FC also secured nine points in Group B, winning all their three games. Importantly, RYFC didn’t concede a single goal in the campaign.

Though Mumbai City FC started off their campaign with an 8-0 victory over Youth Soccer Academy, they were thoroughly outperformed by Reliance Foundation Young Champs in the final.

RYFC coach Sameer Samsiddhin Shaikh was elated after the team’s win and stressed the importance of having a Dream Sport Championship to produce world-class footballers from India.

“I would like to congratulate Dream Sports Foundation for organizing this terrific football tournament. It is an excellent platform to develop the country's football ecosystem. There should be more tournaments like this so that we have a clear pathway in producing world-class football players from India,” Sameer stated.

So far, East Bengal Football Club, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, and Mumbai City FC have registered their spots in the final round. The Dream Sport Championship Shillong leg started on April 8, Monday and the regional finals are scheduled for April 13, Saturday.