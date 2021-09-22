Remove ATK trends after ATK Mohun Bagan suffers 6-0 loss against Nasaf in AFC Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan were thrashed 6-0 earlier today by Football Club Nasaf Qarshi. The two sides met in the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup.
ATK Mohun Bagan were down 5-0 after the first half. The scoreline could have been worse had Nasaf not missed a penalty. The Uzbek side added another goal in the 71st minute to finish the match with half a dozen goals.
It was a nightmare start for the Green and Maroon brigade after Pritam Kotal scored an own goal in the fourth minute. 19-year-old Husain Norchayev scored a hattrick in the space of 13 minutes (18', 21', 31') to make it 4-0.
Nasaf added a fifth in the first minute of injury time after the first 45. They pulled the peddle off the gas in the second half and added only one goal by the end of 90.
It was a sorry outing, to say the least, for the famed Indian side. ATK Mohun Bagan are considered to be one of the strongest teams in the country, but very little of their prowess was on display in the semi-final encounter.
Fans were in absolute uproar with the scoreline and the nature in which the Indian side were beaten. Of the many complaints made, one particularly strong message that popped up was the removal of 'ATK' from the team name.
ATK Mohun Bagan was formed in 2020
To give some context, Atletico de Kolkata was an Indian Super League (ISL) side that was formed in 2014. They bought out the heritage club of Mohun Bagan (80% stake ownership) in January 2020.
While some fans rejoiced and viewed it as a way to save Mohun Bagan from possible bankruptcy or mediocracy, many fans were unhappy with the loss of culture incurred in the process.
The voices of the latter section have become louder again after the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan team were thrashed 6-0 in the intercontinental cup. The chant #removeATK has gone trending on social media.
Here are some Twitter reactions from the unhappy fans of ATK Mohun Bagan: