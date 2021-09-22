Remove ATK trends after ATK Mohun Bagan suffers 6-0 loss against Nasaf in AFC Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan were thrashed 6-0 earlier today by Football Club Nasaf Qarshi. The two sides met in the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup.

ATK Mohun Bagan were down 5-0 after the first half. The scoreline could have been worse had Nasaf not missed a penalty. The Uzbek side added another goal in the 71st minute to finish the match with half a dozen goals.

It was a nightmare start for the Green and Maroon brigade after Pritam Kotal scored an own goal in the fourth minute. 19-year-old Husain Norchayev scored a hattrick in the space of 13 minutes (18', 21', 31') to make it 4-0.

Nasaf added a fifth in the first minute of injury time after the first 45. They pulled the peddle off the gas in the second half and added only one goal by the end of 90.

It was a sorry outing, to say the least, for the famed Indian side. ATK Mohun Bagan are considered to be one of the strongest teams in the country, but very little of their prowess was on display in the semi-final encounter.

Fans were in absolute uproar with the scoreline and the nature in which the Indian side were beaten. Of the many complaints made, one particularly strong message that popped up was the removal of 'ATK' from the team name.

ATK Mohun Bagan was formed in 2020

To give some context, Atletico de Kolkata was an Indian Super League (ISL) side that was formed in 2014. They bought out the heritage club of Mohun Bagan (80% stake ownership) in January 2020.

While some fans rejoiced and viewed it as a way to save Mohun Bagan from possible bankruptcy or mediocracy, many fans were unhappy with the loss of culture incurred in the process.

The voices of the latter section have become louder again after the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan team were thrashed 6-0 in the intercontinental cup. The chant #removeATK has gone trending on social media.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the unhappy fans of ATK Mohun Bagan:

The Mariners' @MohunBaganFans



Have you ever seen in @DisneyPlusHS that a Match where MB name is involved and that too at Asia Level, only 14-16k watching ? Ever happened in ISL ? @StarFootball Don't give TRP. Don't watch.Hit where it matters. #ATKMBisnotmyclub #BreakTheMerger #RemoveATK



Chiranjit Ojha @ChiranjitOjha



For the first time in my life, I chose not to watch a #MohunBagan game. First time in 3 decades supporting the club Don't care about losses. Part of the game. But what @atkmohunbaganfc is doing to loyal #Mariners is unforgivable #RemoveATK '#BreakTheMerger' #ATKMBisnotmyclub'



TRIDEB MONDAL @onlytrideb

3 rules in life.. Fight for your country, love your woman,& be loyal to your own Identity. & My loyalty towards to my identity will be even after time for @Mohun_Bagan trust me its inherent... @MohunBaganFans #removeATK #ATKMBisnotmyclub

